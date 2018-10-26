The Razer Phone 2 is now fully Verizon compatible after initial issues

While we are still awaiting a review unit for the Razer Phone 2, the company has confirmed that it is now fully compatible with Verizon in the United States. However, the device still isn’t officially available from the carrier. Instead, if you have the phone, you’ll need to manually activate the device for usage on the network.

We’re sure that this will be music to the ears of many users feeling deceived by Razer, who initially claimed full compatibly with Big Red. Earlier this week, we were hearing reports of issues, with Reddit users posting hot-fixes to get the phone to work, but they should no longer be necessary.

Now, if you want to use the Razer Phone 2 on the Verizon network, you’ll be able to purchase the device SIM-free from stores such as Best Buy and Amazon, then add the device to your Verizon account.

To activate the Razer Phone 2 on your Verzion account head to Verizon Wireless, choose My Devices, select Activate or Switch, choose Switch. For new users, you can activate your line at Verizonwireless.com/bring-your-own-device.

To all #RazerPhone 2 users on @verizon, the Razer Phone 2 can be now be activated! For existing users: 1. Log into https://t.co/4ty0Mqhtbf

2. Select My Devices

3. Click on Activate or Switch, then select Switch New users may activate a line here: https://t.co/LNlm5l5M4o — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) October 25, 2018

If you were on the fence about this phone, just know the device is an entertainment beast. I mean, just look at these specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (clocked at 2.80 GHz) CPU with an Adreno 630 GPU and Vapor Chamber Cooling

8GB RAM

64 GB internal storage

Options for up to 1TB external storage via SIM + Micro SD

A 5.72 inch 1440 x 2560 120hz LCD display

Rear cameras include a 12-megapixel f/1.75 wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel f/2.6 telephoto zoom lens, with both capable of 4K video recording

A front-facing 8-megapixel f/2.0 sensor

Front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology

USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter with 24-bit DAC

A 4,000 mAh Li-Po battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+

Wireless charging

Up to 1.2 Gbit/s internet speed

IP67 water resistance

Dimensions: 5 mm x 78.99 mm x 5.8 mm

The device comes pre-installed with Android 8.1 Oreo but will be updated to Android 9.0 Pie in the coming months

Want the Razer Phone 2?

Read more about Razer:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: