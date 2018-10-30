9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Mesh Router 3-Pack $220, Timbuk2 Bags 30% off, VIZIO 55″ UHDTV $348, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/10/9to5Toys-Daily-10-30-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Router 3-Pack falls to lowest price in months at $220 (Reg. $280)

Timbuk2’s Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide, including Messenger bags & more + free shipping

HDR, 4K, and smart functionality highlight VIZIO’s 55-inch UHDTV for $348 shipped

Anker gets you ready for tomorrow’s Apple event w/ USB-C gear and much more from $10

B&H Shop and Save Early event delivers up to $900 off MacBooks, Apple accessories, more

Apple begins selling 2018 certified refurbished MacBook Pros, deals from $1,529

Apple’s previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is back to $349 (Orig. $429)

Apple iPad mini 4 is down to $275 in all colors if you missed yesterday’s deal

9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear

MORE NEW DEALS:

Chamberlain’s MyQ Hub adds smartphone control to any garage door at $60 shipped (25% off)

Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:

Costco Black Friday ad leak reveals first look at this year’s hottest deals

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Happy National Cat Day: Best ways to treat your feline friends from $10

Blue Apron and Jet combine to offer at-home meal kits that undercut Amazon on price

Best Buy rolls out free shipping for the holiday shopping season