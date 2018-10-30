9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Mesh Router 3-Pack $220, Timbuk2 Bags 30% off, VIZIO 55″ UHDTV $348, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Router 3-Pack falls to lowest price in months at $220 (Reg. $280)
Timbuk2’s Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide, including Messenger bags & more + free shipping
HDR, 4K, and smart functionality highlight VIZIO’s 55-inch UHDTV for $348 shipped
Anker gets you ready for tomorrow’s Apple event w/ USB-C gear and much more from $10
iTunes Extras Movie sale $10, Halloween films from $1, 4K starting at $5, more
B&H Shop and Save Early event delivers up to $900 off MacBooks, Apple accessories, more
Apple begins selling 2018 certified refurbished MacBook Pros, deals from $1,529
Apple’s previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is back to $349 (Orig. $429)
Apple iPad mini 4 is down to $275 in all colors if you missed yesterday’s deal
MORE NEW DEALS:
Chamberlain’s MyQ Hub adds smartphone control to any garage door at $60 shipped (25% off)
- LG’s 4.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System drops to $197 (Reg. $400), more from $127
- Sonos announces five new colors for its AirPlay 2-enabled One speaker
- Pair your new Mac with a discounted monitor from $217: Alienware 25-inch 240Hz $282, more
- Smartphone Accessories: ANC HiFi Bluetooth Headphones $32 shipped, more
- Logitech Harmony 700 Eight-Device Remote returns to $50 shipped, today only (Reg. $70)
- Have Alexa find your wallet or keys w/ this $70 Echo Dot & new Tile 4-Pack bundle ($120 value)
- Score a FREE $10 Gift Card at Target when you spend $50 on a wide selection of LEGO
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends Switch $20, Owlboy $17.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Flick Kick Football, Doom and Destiny, more
- Rid your yard of leaves with this Worx Electric Mulcher for $82 (Reg. $105+)
- Add a tournament-sized ping pong table to the game room for $160 (Reg. $200+)
- Willow & Everett’s glass cold brew coffee makers can be yours from $14 (Reg. up to $24)
- Skip the cooking spray w/ AmazonBasics Baking Mats: 2-pack for $8 Prime shipped
- You might as well grab the Dash Go Mini Griddle at just $7 shipped (Reg. up to $15)
- Eastbay takes 20% off sitewide, with Nike, adidas, New Balance & more from $19
- Clarks Mid-Season Sale features 20% off sitewide: boots, dress shoes, sneakers & more
- Men’s Wearhouse discounts Cole Haan boots & dress shoes to 30% off, today only
Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:
Costco Black Friday ad leak reveals first look at this year’s hottest deals
- Whole Foods Black Friday 2018: Prime member perks, Thanksgiving hours, more
- AT&T Black Friday 2018: Free express shipping, discounted smartphones, more
- Staples Black Friday 2018: Rewards perks, 110% price match, online discounts, more
- B&H Black Friday 2018: free expedited shipping, deals on high-end gear, more
- eBay Black Friday 2018: 110% price match guarantee, free shipping, more
- Best Buy Black Friday 2018: My Best Buy rewards, Thanksgiving hours, doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers, more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Gap, Old Navy & Banana Republic Black Friday: rewards perks, sitewide discounts, more
- Target Toy Book 2018 has arrived: LEGO, Nerf, 25% off coupons, much more [Gallery]
- Adorama Black Friday 2018: VIP discounts, free shipping, camera gear bundles, more
- PlayStation Black Friday 2018: early PS Plus deals, official price drops, more
- Barnes & Noble Black Friday 2018: Membership perks, toys & games, NOOK, more
- Rakuten Black Friday 2018: early deals, sitewide coupons, free shipping, more
- West Elm Black Friday 2018: Key Holder reward discounts, shipping info, more
- Monoprice’s Black Friday Mini Sale discounts monitors, speakers and more
- Guitar Center Black Friday 2018: early iOS/Mac gear deals, shipping, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Toy Guide is here w/ LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Hot Wheels, more
- GameStop Black Friday 2018: early deals, free shipping, gift cards, more
- LEGO 2018 Holiday Book: get a first look at exclusive sets, promos and more
- Home Depot Black Friday 2018: free shipping, online sales, more
- Amazon Top 100 Toys List arrives with this year’s hottest gifts
- Kohl’s Black Friday 2018: Kohl’s Cash, coupons, Thanksgiving doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Black Friday 2018: Weekend-long doorbusters, exclusive app savings, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday 2018: Member-only discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Nintendo Black Friday 2018: limited edition hardware releases, digital deals, more
- Best gifts under $100 in the 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Happy National Cat Day: Best ways to treat your feline friends from $10
Blue Apron and Jet combine to offer at-home meal kits that undercut Amazon on price
Best Buy rolls out free shipping for the holiday shopping season
- Hive View Outdoor arrives with attractive design… for a security camera
- Sam’s Club Now takes on Amazon Go with an automated, cashier-less grocery store of its own
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review — My favorite CoD in years
- Huawei unveils ‘AI speaker’ capable of identifying multiple users with voiceprint technology
- Fortnite’s SCAR Rifle leaves the virtual world with debut of upcoming Nerf blaster
- Anker announces the Nebula Capsule II with USB-C, PowerPort Atom w/ 27W USB-C PD, more
- The Shark Tank products Amazon customers love: Drop Stop, Squatty Potty, more
- Prep for Black Friday with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: 5% cash back, perks, more
- Amazon Home Gift Guide hits with curated stocking stuffers, smart home gear, more
- Battlefield V’s Firestorm battle royale mode delayed until nearly Q2 2019
- Amazon Go opens new autonomous storefront in San Francisco + new Whole Foods perks
- eBay reveals Top 50 Toys list ahead of the holiday season with this year’s must-have gifts
- The Best Buy Top Toys 2018 List is here with the most wanted gifts of this year
- Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day? Here’s a list of confirmed retailers to date…
- Sign-up for these rewards programs and make Black Friday shopping a breeze
- eBay’s new smartphone trade-in program delivers instant payouts
- The Shaper Origin leverages AR and a built-in display to bring precise cuts to your workshop
- Pottery Barn Apartment turns any space into a walk-in closet w/ essentials from under $10
- Sam’s Club will soon offer same-day grocery delivery at over half of its stores
- Supreme collaborates with The North Face on a fall & winter collection from $88
- LEGO Ideas releases new 860-piece Pop-Up Book set for its ten-year anniversary