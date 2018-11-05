173: Pixel memory issue fix, Foldable Samsung phone, Google @ CES 2019 | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Google rolling out out a fix for Pixel 3’s memory issue soon, Samsung teases its foldable phone, and Google is returning to CES 2019 with a larger venue.
- Google will roll out an update to Pixel 3 to fix memory management issues ‘in the coming weeks’
- November security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live
- Samsung teases foldable phone on social media ahead of rumored reveal at conference this week
- Google is returning to CES 2019 with the biggest outdoor booth at the show
- Two more Chromebooks to gain fingerprint sensors as trend moves beyond Pixel Slate
