Google is returning to CES 2019 with the biggest outdoor booth at the show

Since Google has been stepping further into its own hardware, the company has also been hosting its own events to launch new devices. However, at CES last year, the company made its presence felt in a big way with a booth and tons of partner interaction. Now, we’ve discovered that Google CES 2019 plans are on, and the company is doubling down on footprint at the show.

If you’ll recall back in January, Google had a large outdoor booth at CES which focused heavily on Assistant hardware from speakers and phones to cars and appliances. It was pretty crazy to see in person, and the heavy advertising around Las Vegas was also pretty impressive.

Now, we’ve spotted that Google is returning to the world’s biggest consumer electronics show yet again, this time with an even larger presence. According to CES 2019’s official exhibitor list, Google will have another outdoor booth at the show this year. However, this year that booth is far larger. While 2018’s booth sat towards the monorail and an official registration office, this year the booth will be closer to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In addition to the huge outdoor booth, Google is listed with over 30 hospitality suites within the Aria Resort and Casino.

The actual size of the booth itself is unclear, but it’s easily twice the size of any other outdoor booth at the show this year, taking up a very large space outside of Central Hall up towards the edge of North Hall.

After showing up throughout the show last year, as well as working very closely with Android TV and Assistant partners, it seems we can expect to see even more Google at this year’s show. To recap last year, Google’s booth showcased Assistant primarily, and during the show, the first Assistant Smart Displays were announced, as well as the first Wireless Android Auto head units. The company also had “gumball” machines all over the city giving away free prizes.

It’s largely unclear what Google plans to showcase for 2019, but presumably, its new products such as the Pixel 3 and Google Home Hub will take a front seat. I’d wager that, given the size of the booth and how close it is to North Hall, cars with Android Auto might be one centerpiece. Who knows, maybe there will be a couple more swirly slides this time too.

