November security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

The November security patch marks the third update to Android 9 Pie since its August release, and is the first for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that launched last month.

There are 17 issues resolved in the November security patch dated 2018-11-01 and 19 for 2018-11-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

This should be the last security update for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Pixel C. Last September, Android version updates ended with 8.1 Oreo, while guaranteed telephone or online support is also over after this month.

As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues. The company cited in its 2017 year in review of Android security that 30% more devices are getting patches compared to the prior year.

Meanwhile, the dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 3 security fixes and 4 functional updates. The patch addresses picture-in-picture performance on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3, as well as “improved stability for notifications.”

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

Android 9.0

Android 8.1

Update: Essential has also just posted the November security patch for the PH-1.

Your November software release is here. Check your Essential Phone for the update! pic.twitter.com/xVsgnLUDNz — Essential (@essential) November 5, 2018

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: