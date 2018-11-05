Samsung teases foldable phone on social media ahead of rumored reveal at conference this week

Samsung has been teasing a foldable phone for years now, but the company has been pretty silent when it comes to official details or images. A few statements over the years have given us insight, but today the Samsung foldable phone has gotten its biggest teaser yet – folded logos on its social media platforms.

Across Twitter, Facebook, and other social platforms today, Samsung has quietly updated its profile picture with a folded version of its logo. While this could easily just be viewed as a fun teaser following recent rumors, it actually confirms some big details.

For one, the orientation of the fold tells us that this device will likely be a portrait fold. That means it probably won’t extend out to a traditional tablet form factor, but possibly a taller overall canvas. We’ll have to wait and see on that front, though.

On top of that, the timing of this confirms a detail in a previous Bloomberg report. That report told us that Samsung was working with Google for the software on this device, but also tossed in the tidbit that details on the device would be revealed at its annual Developer Conference. That conference starts on November 7th, and these logos essentially confirm that we’ll see the device at that event in some shape or form.

