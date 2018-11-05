Here’s the ‘Thunder Purple’ OnePlus 6T, officially available in China starting today

The OnePlus 6T just went official last week, but today we’re already getting our first new color variant of the device. Thanks to some early leaks as well as an official sale page in China, we know everything there is to know about the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T.

Over the weekend, some leaks showed off the OnePlus 6T in its new Thunder Purple color variant, and now it’s already on pre-sale in China. OnePlus’ official site in the country shows the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T front and center alongside its Mirror Black and Midnight Black variants.

While many were expecting and hoping for a very vibrant color, OnePlus has instead gone with something a bit more subtle. The top of the phone is a black color, but it slowly turns into a light purple, almost lavender color towards the bottom. The shade of purple doesn’t appear too different from the Lilac Purple in Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series. Personally, I think it’s a gorgeous look.

However, so far we’ve only gotten word that this color is hitting China. There’s no clear indication that it will make it to other markets, but at the same time, this seems like a shoo-in for a T-Mobile debut. Regardless, this variant is also only available in the 8GB/128GB tier and launches in China in the next couple of hours (at the time of writing).

Stay tuned for our full OnePlus 6T review this week.

