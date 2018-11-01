Where to buy the OnePlus 6T

After going official earlier this week, sales are kicking off today for the OnePlus 6T. If you’re interested in picking up the company’s latest smartphone, you’ll actually have more than one option this time around. Here’s where to buy OnePlus 6T.

Unlike in previous years, OnePlus has made a handful of carrier deals around the globe for selling the OnePlus 6T. For the purposes of this article, we’ll focus in on the United States and the United Kingdom.

Where to buy OnePlus 6T – US

In the US, the OnePlus 6T works with most major networks including T-Mobile, AT&T, and for the first time, Verizon Wireless. That’s what you’ll get with the unlocked variant of the phone which is sold on OnePlus’ website. Pricing starts at $549 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and jumps to $579 for 8GB/128GB. In either case, you can get “Mirror Black” or “Midnight Black.”

Alternatively, if you’re a T-Mobile customer, you can get the OnePlus 6T directly from the popular carrier. This is OnePlus’ first big carrier deal in the US, and fans are understandably excited. T-Mobile is stocking the 8GB/128GB, $579 variant of the phone in “Mirror Black.” Customers with good credit can take advantage of $0-down monthly financing for $24.17/month. A promotion also offers up to 50% off of the device with a trade-in.

Where to buy OnePlus 6T – UK

If you’re in the UK, there are plenty of options available for picking up a OnePlus 6T. You can, of course, buy directly from the company for a fully unlocked device that will work with most networks. Alternatively, OnePlus is offering the OnePlus 6T officially on Amazon this year, as well as through select carriers. Check out the links below for more.

Where to buy OnePlus 6T – International

If you’re not located in the US or UK, you can still pick up a OnePlus 6T. Your best bet in most countries will be through OnePlus’ official website which sells products in nearly 40 countries worldwide. In other countries, though, you can also use select retailers. In India, for example, the OnePlus 6T is also sold through Amazon.

