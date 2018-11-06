9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home Hub $119, Amazon Logitech Sale from $14, Samsung 50″ 4K UHDTV $328, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google’s recently-released Home Hub drops to new low of $119 shipped (Reg. $150)
Logitech Accessories Gold Box at Amazon from $14: MX Master, keyboards, speakers, more
Samsung’s 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV hits all-time low at $328 shipped (Reg. $400+)
Anker’s top-rated Lightning and USB-C cables on sale this week, more from $7
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving
- Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more
- HP Black Friday ad: Doorbusters, discounted laptops, gaming desktops, more
- Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ rotating deals, Prime exclusives, more
- Petco Black Friday ad: discounted toys, perks for rewards members, more
- Big Lots Black Friday Ad: 1-day sale on Thanksgiving, doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Black Friday ad: Apple Watch Series 3 $199, Dyson, Instant Pot, more
- GameStop 2018 Holiday Gift Guide filled w/ Super Smash accessories, merch, more
- Walmart Toy Guide arrives with a look at this year’s most anticipated gifts
- eBay First Minute Deals start November with 11 days of Black Friday offers
- Target Black Friday ad 2018 leak has notable Apple deals, TVs, doorbusters and much more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Ad 2018: Latest Echo Dot $24, Google Home Hub $99, doorbusters, more
- Dell Black Friday Ad 2018: Rotating doorbusters, Nest Thermostat E $99, DJI drones, more
- Dell Small Business 2018 Black Friday Ad: Bose QC 35 II $299, doorbusters, more
- LEGO’s 2018 Christmas Catalog is packed with the year’s latest and greatest sets
- PetSmart Black Friday ad: Membership perks, multi-buy discounts, price matching, more
- Newegg kicks off a busy month with Black November Sale: SSDs, monitors, much more
- The 9to5Toys Guide to Black Friday Free Shipping
9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $8 Essentials sale, 4K from $5, Tomb Raider $1, more
Black Friday pricing on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad 128GB arrives at Costco early
Apple’s new MacBook Air gets first discount, iPad Pro $50 off (Tax only in select states)
Apple’s new iPad Pro already discounted by $50 for students
Apple begins selling 2018 certified refurbished MacBook Pros, deals from $1,529
Apple Watch Series 3 bundled w/ official Apple band from $259 shipped (38/42mm, GPS or Cell)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Kwikset Convert Deadbolt adds Z-Wave control to your front door at $99 (Reg. $130)
- Apple’s official iPhone 8 Plus/X Leather Case drops to new low, from $19 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Smartphone Accessories: urBeats3 Earphones with 3.5mm plug $40 shipped, more
- Get 3TB of on-the-go storage with WD’s $80 My Passport USB 3.0 Hard Drive (20% off)
- TP-Link’s Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $157 (Reg. $220), more from $45
- Load up on toys in today’s Gold Box from $4: Nerf, Star Wars, Hasbro, more
- Yamaha’s 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver sports AirPlay, HDR, more: $299 (Reg. $400)
- Master & Dynamic Over-Ear Lamb Skin Headphones for iOS now $220 (Reg. up to $400)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from $36, Fallout 4 $15, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Doom & Destiny Advanced, iRunTrains, more
- Pokémon Let’s Go Guide & Pokédex is within cents of all-time low at $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Score an Xbox One X PUBG Bundle w/ Elite controller for $500 (Up to $150 savings)
- BundleHunt Holiday Mac App bundles start at $5 with over 45 apps and utilities
- Own the entire 8-film Harry Potter Collection for $60 and easily transfer w/ Movies Anywhere
- The popular Ticket to Ride board game is now just $25 at Amazon (Reg. $45)
- Today only, grab this top-rated BOSTITCH Compressor/Nailer kit for $167 (Reg. $250)
- Upgrade your home security today with these cam bundles from $123
- Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Sale features up to 60% off outerwear & more for fall
- Sotheby’s Space Exploration Auction lets you bring home a piece of the moon
- New Balance kicks up your fall workouts with an extra 25% off already-reduced shoes
- Allen Edmonds takes a rare extra 20% off clearance items, including boots & dress shoes
- The Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale is live with 40% off new arrivals for fall
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong mobile games could be on the way
Nostalgia comes to the Nintendo Switch with SEGA Genesis Classics, launching December 7th
Amazon releases printed toy catalog full of best-selling gifts to fill the void left by Toys R Us
Our favorite new cookbooks that’ll be perfect for your Thanksgiving recipes
- LEGO debuts Harry Potter Alley kit, here’s how to add it to your collection for free
- Could YouTube finally be coming to the Nintendo Switch?
- Amazon Day will let you choose when you’d like all of your packages delivered
- Nintendo recommits to the 3DS, announces that the handheld console isn’t going anywhere
- Walmart Toy Guide arrives with a look at this year’s most anticipated gifts
- Start the Christmas countdown with a beauty advent calendar that will have you glowing
- Amazon opens another 4-star store in Denver: is this the future of retail?
- Currant’s new Smart Outlet uses AI to help reduce wasted energy
- Review: Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit channels a little magic to offer an unparalleled experience
- ASUS enters the UltraWide market with new 49-inch Double Full HD 144Hz Gaming Monitor
- Levi’s Gift Guide unveils an array of trendy and comfortable pieces w/ prices from $17
- Rotor Riot’s latest product brings L3/R3 to mobile gaming w/ an MFi-certified controller
- New Pad & Quill iPad Pro Cases are here w/ 11 & 12.9″ leather/linen models + early deals
- Moshi details refreshed iPad Pro case lineup plus new Apple Pencil accessories
- Audio-Technica updates its best-selling ATH-M50x headphones with built-in Bluetooth
- The Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide has something for everyone from $30
- With AirPower MIA, the Nomad Base Station for Apple Watch arrives on the scene
- October’s notable LEGO Ideas kits include Food-Themed Diners, more
- How to build an out-of-sight charging station for tools, smart home gear, and more
- Sonos announces five new colors for its AirPlay 2-enabled One speaker
- Backcountry’s Touring Collection lets you hit the slopes with style & practicality
- Holiday travel plans? Update your luggage with our top picks for under $100
- Happy National Cat Day: Best ways to treat your feline friends from $10
- Blue Apron and Jet combine to offer at-home meal kits that undercut Amazon on price
- Best Buy rolls out free shipping for the holiday shopping season
- Hive View Outdoor arrives with attractive design… for a security camera
- Sam’s Club Now takes on Amazon Go with an automated, cashier-less grocery store of its own
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review — My favorite CoD in years