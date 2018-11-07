Xiaomi puts Pocophone F1 officially up for sale on Amazon UK

Ahead of the official UK launch event tomorrow, Xiaomi has made their offshoot enthusiast device — the Pocophone F1 — officially available for purchase on Amazon UK. Whilst this might not seem like a big deal, with Xiaomi hosting a US taster event on December 8th, maybe this is an indication that we could see Xiaomi devices available on Amazon in the US as well.

The news came direct from the official Pocophone Twitter account. The device has previously been available from third-party sellers at a slightly lower price, but at £329.99 you get a heck of a lot of specification for your pound notes.

Pocophone F1 specs

Snapdragon 845

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB / 256GB internal storage

12-megapixel dual cameras

4000mAh battery

6.18-inch FHD display

Headphone port

Luckily for UK smartphone buyers, the Pocophone F1 does have the important Band 20 support. That means full 4G coverage across the UK with no connectivity issues.

Attention all UK fans! As promised, we are bringing the true #MasterOfSpeed to your doorstep. #POCOPHONEF1 has landed on @AmazonUK! Check it out now: https://t.co/MSO3tnCY6d Where should we go next? RT if you've been waiting for this! pic.twitter.com/VIQOBi6Qfe — POCOPHONE Global (@PocophoneGlobal) November 6, 2018

Of course, just because the device is being made available in the UK doesn’t mean that US support will be coming any time soon. The Pocophone F1 is in no way officially supported by Verizon or Sprint and the 4G band support is only really optimal for AT&T subscribers.

If you’re a potential US buyer, then, in all honesty, the Pocophone F1 is not really a good option right now. But, that said, whilst there are third-party stores that will offer the device slightly cheaper, direct Amazon purchasing from Xiaomi direct is a massive bonus for UK buyers.

Get the Pocophone F1 (UK)

Read more Xiaomi:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: