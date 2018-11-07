Xiaomi puts Pocophone F1 officially up for sale on Amazon UK

Ahead of the official UK launch event tomorrow, Xiaomi has made their offshoot enthusiast device — the Pocophone F1 — officially available for purchase on Amazon UK. Whilst this might not seem like a big deal, with Xiaomi hosting a US taster event on December 8th, maybe this is an indication that we could see Xiaomi devices available on Amazon in the US as well.
The news came direct from the official Pocophone Twitter account. The device has previously been available from third-party sellers at a slightly lower price, but at £329.99 you get a heck of a lot of specification for your pound notes.
Pocophone F1 specs
- Snapdragon 845
- 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- 12-megapixel dual cameras
- 4000mAh battery
- 6.18-inch FHD display
- Headphone port
Luckily for UK smartphone buyers, the Pocophone F1 does have the important Band 20 support. That means full 4G coverage across the UK with no connectivity issues.
Attention all UK fans! As promised, we are bringing the true #MasterOfSpeed to your doorstep. #POCOPHONEF1 has landed on @AmazonUK! Check it out now: https://t.co/MSO3tnCY6d
Where should we go next? RT if you've been waiting for this! pic.twitter.com/VIQOBi6Qfe
— POCOPHONE Global (@PocophoneGlobal) November 6, 2018
Of course, just because the device is being made available in the UK doesn’t mean that US support will be coming any time soon. The Pocophone F1 is in no way officially supported by Verizon or Sprint and the 4G band support is only really optimal for AT&T subscribers.
If you’re a potential US buyer, then, in all honesty, the Pocophone F1 is not really a good option right now. But, that said, whilst there are third-party stores that will offer the device slightly cheaper, direct Amazon purchasing from Xiaomi direct is a massive bonus for UK buyers.
Get the Pocophone F1 (UK)
- Buy the Pocophone F1 – 64GB / 6GB RAM – £329 shipped
- Buy the Pocophone F1 – 128GB / 6GB RAM – £349 shipped
Read more Xiaomi:
- Xiaomi holding December 8th NYC-based taster event, may show off Mi Mix 3
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 goes official w/ no notch, sliding camera module, 10GB RAM, Snapdragon 845
- Xiaomi Mi Box S delivers Android TV w/ Oreo’s new UI and 4K HDR for $59, pre-orders open
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: