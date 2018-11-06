Xiaomi holding December 8th NYC-based taster event, may show off Mi Mix 3

Whilst Xiaomi devices and products aren’t officially available in the United States, the company is holding a December 8th New York taster event for all of the brands latest and greatest gadgets — which will likely include the recently launched Mi Mix 3.

As originally found by XDA developers, a post on the /r/Xiaomi subreddit saw a brand representative announce/unveil the event by requesting fans to sign up for an invite. Guests can register interest via a Google form and, naturally, is targeted specifically towards US-based attendees. Beyond the date though, there isn’t a great deal of detail, with the time and event location still undisclosed.

Hello /r/Xiaomi Mi Fans! Xiaomi US will be hosting an event on 12/8 in New York, Time & Location TBA. Come join our party to experience our latest and greatest Xiaomi products along with meeting our team, special guests, and notable celebrities! Linked below is a sign-up/registration form. If selected, Xiaomi US team will contact you to join us in our biggest party yet! US Based Participants Preferred.

The post was shared by Reddit user aaronhry, who is, in fact, Aaron Yang, Xiaomi’s Operational Project Manager for the North America region. Interested users will be able to get properly hands-on with a slew of, as yet unknown, Xiaomi products and speak to the teams behind these products. The event comes a full month after the official UK launch of Xiaomi, which is taking place on November 8th.

Whilst that event is an official launch, there is little evidence to suggest that Xiaomi will be officially making products and devices available in the US for the first time. Although this could be the first tentative steps by the Chinese tech-giant into the US market.

Stay tuned for more Xiaomi coverage ahead of the official UK launch of the brand, this could be the beginning of a concerted global effort to get Xiaomi devices into the hands of more Western consumers. If you’re interested in heading to the New York event, you can register here.

