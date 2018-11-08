Google Duo 43 adds Material Theme settings, preps data saver, messaging clips, dual-stream PiP [APK Insight]

The latest version of Google’s consumer video conferencing client is now rolling out on Android. Google Duo 43 features a handful of visual tweaks, including Material Theme settings. Meanwhile, the app is preparing a Data Saving mode, sending already recorded video clips in an expansion of the built-in messaging feature, and more.

Material Theme settings

Removing the color from the app bar, there are still blue accents in the menu. In adopting the Google Material Theme, Google Sans is leveraged, while spacing between items has increased with thin outline dividers.

Google Duo 42 Google Duo 43

Background change

A previous version changed the background of the voice call screen to dark gray, with Duo 43 reverting back to a shade of blue to match the app’s theme.

Google Duo 42 Google Duo 43

Data Saving mode

For those in resource constrained environments or with expensive cellular rates, Google Duo is working on a “Data Saving mode.” When enabled, it will lower the video resolution of everyone in calls.

<string name=”pref_data_saver_off_sub_title”>Off (default)</string> <string name=”pref_data_saver_parent_key”>data_saver_parent_preference</string> <string name=”pref_data_saver_switch_sub_title”>Turn on to save data by lowering the video resolution for everyone on the call</string> <string name=”pref_data_saver_title”>Data Saving mode</string> <string name=”pref_data_saver_toggle_key”>data_saver_toggle_preference</string>

Sending already recorded video clips + new interface

Duo allows users to send voice or video messages outside of leaving a voicemail when a recipient does not pick up. Google Duo 43 details the ability to send videos already on your camera roll instead of having to record from inside Duo.

<string name=”choose_video_from_camera_roll_text”>Choose video from camera roll</string>

Meanwhile, in a related change that we enabled, Duo is working on a new messaging UI. When sending a voicemail via the contacts menu, call recording will not automatically start after a three-second timer. Instead, users are presented with the screen below that notes user unavailability and a button to manually start recording.

Google Duo 42 Google Duo 43

Dual-stream PiP

Google Duo 43 is testing a picture-in-picture mode that features both your stream and the recipients. The interface becomes a landscape rectangle.

Google Duo 42 Google Duo 43

Blocking users by email

As seen in the Settings menu above, “Blocked numbers” is now “Blocked users” and coincides with an upcoming ability to block by email rather than traditional number.

<string name=”contact_action_block_email”>Block email</string>

<string name=”blocked_numbers_activity_label”>Blocked users</string> <string name=”blocked_numbers_gaia_account_mismatch_warning”>To see blocked users, sign in with your Google Account</string> <string name=”blocked_numbers_gaia_account_mismatch_warning_with_account”>To see blocked users, sign in with %s</string> <string name=”blocked_numbers_none_text_1″>No blocked users</string>

How to update?

Version 43 of Google Duo is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

