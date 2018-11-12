9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Thermostat + Home Mini $195, Anker Accessories from $9, LG V30+ 128GB $400, more

9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/11/9to5Toys-Daily-11-12-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat + Home Mini bundle beats Black Friday pricing at $195 ($300 value)

Today only, the LG V30+ 128GB Smartphone can be yours for $400 shipped (Reg. $680)

Black Friday 2018 Ads:

Sam’s Club Black Friday ad reveals extensive Nest discounts, TVs, much more

Best Buy Black Friday addelivers this year’s top Apple deals, gaming consoles, doorbusters, more

Walmart Black Friday ad:up to $400 gift card w/ iPhone or Android, 4K TVs, Xbox/PS4, much more

Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving

MORE NEW DEALS:

This Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle is a perfect holiday gift: $40 (Reg. $70+)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC

The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor

Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more