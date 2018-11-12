Google Home 2.7 preps ‘Minimum brightness’ for Home Hub, adds Material Theme tweaks

Smart Displays allow Assistant to provide visual feedback, but the clear benefit of the screen is as a digital picture frame for Google Photos. An update to the Google Home companion app today preps a “Minimum brightness” setting for the Home Hub, while there are a handful of minor Material Theme tweaks.

Minimum brightness

Under the Home Hub’s Display Settings, there is a new control to “Set the minimum brightness of the screen,” with options for Dark, Dim, Bright, and Brighter. However, it’s not clear what state — “low light” or general usage — this is controlling. All the other settings in the “General” section are for the “low light” mode.

For the moment, setting any of the four options does not change anything on the Home Hub, with an accompanying firmware update likely required to activate the feature.

Remove Voice Match

Lower in the Device settings — under “Privacy” — there is a new “Remove Voice Match” shortcut that opens Assistant’s Voice Match menu.

Material Theme tweaks

Google Home 2.7 also features some minor Material Theme tweaks. Instead of just text and arrows, proper rounded rectangular buttons are now leveraged in walkthrough screens. There is also a slight font tweak for cards in the Explore tab.

