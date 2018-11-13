9to5Toys Lunch Break: QNAP 3-Bay NAS $170, Ryze Tello Drone $80, USB Outlets from $21, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Upgrade your home media server with QNAP’s 3-Bay NAS Storage System at $170 ($60 off)
Take to the skies w/ the Ryze Tello Drone for just $80 shipped, a new low at Amazon
Top Greener’s early Black Friday deals have 20% off USB outlets and more from $21
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Walmart Black Friday ad: up to $400 gift card w/ iPhone or Android, 4K TVs, Xbox/PS4, much more
Best Buy Black Friday ad delivers this year’s top Apple deals, gaming consoles, doorbusters, more
Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving
- eBay Better than Black Friday event promises best prices…but you should look closer
- Samsung Black Friday Ad: $200 off Galaxy S9/+, 4K TVs, Chromebooks, more
- Jet Black Friday Ad 2018: latest iPad $249, Bose Headphones, Nest, Google Home, more
- Microsoft Store Black Friday ad: Xbox One deals, games, PCs, much more
- Meijer Black Friday ad: up to $125 off iPad Pro & Apple Watch, Echo deals, more
- Staples Black Friday ad: Google Home Hub $99, new Chromecast $25, Echo Dot $24, more
- Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more
- HP Black Friday ad: Doorbusters, discounted laptops, gaming desktops, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday ad reveals extensive Nest discounts, TVs, much more
- Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ Prime exclusives, more
- GameStop Black Friday Preview: PS4 $160 off, Xbox One $100 off, games from $10, more
- Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Black Friday Ad: Hunting gear, ride-on toys, free shipping, more
- PlayStation Black Friday 2018 deals: Spider-Man bundle $160 off, DualShocks, PSVR, more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, Harry Potter 8-film bundle $50, more
Pre-Black Friday MacBook Pro deals take up to $300 w/ potential tax savings
Save up to $1,400 on Apple’s previous gen. 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, from $2,199 shipped
Woot is blowing out prev-gen. Apple Watch models from $190 in various configurations, today only
Latest Mac Mini already discounted at Mac Mall, from $764 shipped (Tax select states only)
Apple’s new MacBook Air gets first discount, iPad Pro $50 off (Tax only in select states)
9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
MORE NEW DEALS:
Center your home theater around Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. THX A/V Receiver for $349 (Reg. $599)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree MFi Lightning Cable 2-Pack $13 shipped, more
- The YI Cloud Home Cam costs $36 and features pan/tilt/zoom functionality (25% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45, Toad Treasure Tracker $30, more
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is finally getting Nuketown, and I can’t wait to play it
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tunable, Wordscanner, Magic Call Pro, more
- Whole Foods will offer special Thanksgiving week discounts for Prime members
- Go for homemade waffles this holiday season with the $20 Chefman Volcano (Reg. up to $40)
- Make slicing veggies a breeze with the Paderno Spiralizer Pro at $15 (Amazon low)
- This Ninja Pro Blender comes with 2 tumblers and is now down to $70 (Reg. $100+)
- Amazon 1-Day Ride-on Toy Sale: John Deere, Cars, Radio Flyer and much more from $39
- Amazon will sell you the popular Razor A Kick Scooter for $18 shipped (40% off)
- Ease aches and pains with a Mynt Massager Pillow from $28 at Amazon, today only
- Ping-pong tables and accessories from $10 highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box
- The North Face bundles you up for winter with up to 40% off past-season jackets, vests, more
- Early Black Friday magazine deals start now from $4: Architectural Digest, more
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors & more up to 50% off at Sunglass Hut’s Early Black Friday Sale
- Nordstrom Rack’s Boot Up Sale takes up to 40% off UGG, Sorel, Sperry & more
- Volcom’s Friends & Family Sale is live with 40% off sitewide: outerwear, MacBook bags, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 13, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15
- Arlo Audio Doorbell undercuts the competition with its low cost and wireless design
- Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound
- Fossil’s Gift Guide gets you in the holiday spirit with smartwatches, leather goods, more
- Sony quietly revises PS4 Pro, releases new model with reduced fan noise
- NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers are here w/ 6GB/s wireless speeds, 5GB/s Ethernet, more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide is back and better than ever, with gifts ideas for any budget
- Schlage’s new Connect Smart Deadbolt joins Kwikset and Yale with support for Amazon Key
- This new wireless GameCube controller adapter for Nintendo Switch is only $20
- Target REDCard holders get first dibs on Black Friday specials one day early
- Metroid and two other NES titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this month
- Nostalgia comes to the Nintendo Switch with SEGA Genesis Classics, launching December 7th
- Huawei’s new MateBook 13 will give the MacBook Air a run for its money
- Yongnuo’s upcoming camera has a 5-inch display, supports Canon lenses, and runs Android
- Sotheby’s Space Exploration Auction lets you bring home a piece of the moon
- The Williams Sonoma Gift Guide has ideas for every cook & baker on your list from $40
- Barnes & Noble announces NOOK 10.1″, the largest display it has ever made