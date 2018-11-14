Google One storage plans arrive in UK and Canada, here are the pricing details

Google One might be the new all-in-one subscription package for Drive storage, online support for services and include other handy perks, but the system has so far been a US-exclusive. Now, this new system is slowly expanding beyond US borders with UK and Canadian users able to sign up to the service.

Originally pointed out by Android Police, Google One has been announced for Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and India but we’ve yet to see a release in those nations as yet. Back to Canada and the UK though, if you do subscribe you’ll get access to more than just extended online storage.

A few other benefits of the system include credits on the Google Play Store and deals on hotels found in Google Search. Google One subscribers also get 24/7 live support for Google’s products — from Google Calendar to Gmail to Google Docs. Users have long been stuck digging through Google’s support site for help with those products, but now that’s changing.

Whilst the pricing is in a different currency, they translate well across the Atlantic for the most part. Here’s the full storage tier pricing for the UK:

15GB – Free plan

100GB – £1.99 per month

200GB – £2.99 per month

2TB – £9.99 per month

10TB – £79.99 per month

20TB – £159.99 per month

30TB – £239.99 per month

The pricing does translate well, but the exchange rate might irk some in the UK a little — for the record I don’t really care. With exchange rate bumping prices for the 2TB plan, for instance, to around $13. That won’t break the bank, but it might sting a tiny bit.

As for Canadian pricing, they translate to around pretty much the same as they do at this side of the pond:

15GB – Free plan

100GB – CA$25.99 per year

200GB – CA$3.99 per month

2TB – CA$13.99 per month

10TB – CA$139.99 per month

20TB – CA$279.99 per month

30TB – CA$419.99 per month

