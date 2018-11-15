OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple now available for $579

Following its quiet launch in China earlier this month, OnePlus has officially added a new color to the OnePlus 6T lineup. Thunder Purple is available starting today from the company’s official website.

Available exclusively in the 8GB/128GB tier for $579, the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T is the same great phone we reviewed earlier this month. However, this new color takes on the trend of gradient colors head-on with a black/purple design. That design covers the same metal and glass body and, if you ask me, it looks absolutely fantastic.

You’ll only be able to buy this new color for a limited time, and it’s unclear how long stock will last. Past limited edition colors ran out fairly quickly, so if you’re interested, you may want to act fast. Of course, this is the same phone under the hood, so you’re still getting those beefy specs, quick software, in-display fingerprint sensor, and compatibility with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon in the United States. This model is also available in Europe today.

Notably, in the US, you can only buy the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T from the company’s online store. Its carrier partner T-Mobile won’t be offering this model. Unfortunate given the carrier’s signature colors.

