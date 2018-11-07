OnePlus 6T in ‘Thunder Purple’ will remain an exclusive to China w/ no plans for US market

Just a couple of days ago, OnePlus quietly revealed its Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T in China, and many immediately wondered if it would extend to other markets. Unfortunately, it seems like the company is keeping that gorgeous new color exclusive to that region.

The best gifts for Android users

The Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T is already available for sale in China in its 8GB/128GB variant. The stunning colorway had plenty interested, especially after the company’s past color options such as the gorgeous Red OnePlus 6.

Unfortunately, OnePlus has confirmed that there are no plans to expand Thunder Purple beyond China. Speaking to PhoneArena, the company explained that there are no plans at the moment to bring this new colorway to any Western markets, the United States included. That’s certainly a shame, as it’d go great with the company’s T-Mobile deal.

Despite a Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T not hitting the US, there’s no reason to think that Mirror Black and Midnight Black will be our only options. Every OnePlus device has seen a handful of different variants, even with Star Wars and Avengers variants on previous devices. It’s very likely that at some point over the next few months, we’ll see a unique color option for the 6T as well.

More on OnePlus 6T:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: