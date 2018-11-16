Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL BOGO ‘up to 50% off’ deal now live, here’s how to get the max discount

After announcing the deal on Wednesday, the Google Store’s buy one, get one “up to 50% off” offer is now live for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. There is one key aspect to this Google Store Black Friday deal centered on the fact that not all purchase combinations will yield half off your order.

For starters, the deal is live Friday, November 16th and ends November 21, “while supplies last and subject to availability.” To get the bundle pricing, both products must be added to your shopping cart.

Offer applies to the purchase of a Pixel 3/3 XL; second phone must include a Pixel 3/3 XL and be of equal or lesser value than the first phone. Both products must be added to your shopping cart to receive the bundle offer. If a qualifying item in your order is returned, you’ll be reimbursed for what you return, minus the value of the special offer.

Not all purchase permutations will yield a 50% discount, but at the very least consumers will get ~44% off. To maximize your discount, buy either a 128GB or 64GB Pixel 3 XL and then a device with lower storage capacity. The exception to this is buying two 64GB Pixel 3 XL phones, which is likely the best deal for most people.

The Google Store appears to be differentiating by device model rather than actual pricing, while there is a discount cap of $450 at the top of the line.

When buying any two Pixel 3 units, the second only receives a $350 discount. That is the max discount you will get on the smaller Made by Google phone, even if you order two 128GB models. This is slightly odd since at $899, it is the same price as the entry-level Pixel 3 XL.

Device #1 Price #1 Device #2 Price #2 Discount Discount % Total price 128GB Pixel 3 XL $999 128GB Pixel 3 XL $999 -$450 ~45% $1,548 128GB Pixel 3 XL $999 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 -$450 50% $1,448 128GB Pixel 3 XL $999 128GB Pixel 3 $899 -$400 ~44.5% $1,498 128GB Pixel 3 XL $999 64GB Pixel 3 $799 -$400 50% $1,398 ~ 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 -$450 50% $1,348 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 128GB Pixel 3 $899 -$400 ~44% $1,398 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 64GB Pixel 3 $799 -$400 50% $1,298 ~ 128GB Pixel 3 $899 128GB Pixel 3 $899 -$350 ~44.5% $1,448 128GB Pixel 3 $899 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 -$400 ~44% $1,398 64GB Pixel 3 $799 64GB Pixel 3 $799 -$350 ~44% $1,248

The next wave of Google Store Black Friday deals begin on Thanksgiving, with more offers on Cyber Monday.

