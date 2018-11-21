Google Black Friday Deal Hub: Save on Pixel 3, Pixelbook, Home Hub, Chromecast, more

Black Friday isn’t slated to officially start until the end of this week, but the deals have already begun to populate at 9to5Toys. This year is set to be one of the biggest Black Friday’s that we’ve ever seen. We expect to see deals on Google-friendly gear at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and many others this week. We’re putting in the long hours at 9to5Toys to make sure you don’t miss the best offers out there. Head below for all of our top Google Black Friday deals and more.

Google and Black Friday

This year is shaping up to be one of the most memorable Black Fridays in recent memory for Google. As we’ve worked through all of the ad leaks in preparation for this week, we’ve seen discounts across just about every category from Assistant-equipped speakers to Android phones and more.

You can find all of our favorite Google-friendly Black Friday deals on the way right here and our top 10 most anticipated deals that are still to come this week.

Google Black Friday deals: Google Pixel 3 and Android

The official Google storefront kicked off Black Friday with a buy one get one 50% promotion that’s already live. The deals start at $799 with free shipping across the board.

We now know that Verizon will be offering its own aggressive Pixel 3 deals starting on Thanksgiving Day. Shoppers can save $400 off with no trade-ins required. This is arguably the best Pixel 3 deal that we’ve ever seen. You can expect more deals to pop up throughout Black Friday, we’ll be updating this hub throughout the week as price drops occur.

Google Black Friday deals: Google Home, Home Mini and Hub

One of this year’s most widely available deals is on Google Home Hub, which will drop to $99 at Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers. That’s good for 33% off and the best price that we’ve ever tracked.

We also know that Google Home will be marked down to $79 at Target and Dell, which is amongst the best price that we’ve seen. Google Home Mini is slated to drop to $25. Each of these offers will go live on Thanksgiving Day.

Google Black Friday deals: Google Pixelbook, Chromebooks, more

Pixelbook Black Friday deals arrived early this year with $300 off already available at Amazon and Best Buy. Prices start at $699 with new Amazon all-time lows available across the board. You can expect this to be the best discount we’ll see throughout the week, unless a retailer decides to throw-in a free Pixelbook Pen.

The Chromebook deals are also starting to roll in for Black Friday. One notable offer is HP’s 11-inch Convertible at $200, which is good for 33% of the regular going rate. Expect more deals to show up throughout the week.

Google Black Friday deals: Chromecast

The latest 3rd generation Chromecast will fall to $25 on Black Friday at Staples and Target. Chromecast Ultra goes to $50 at Best Buy and Target as well. Chromecast Audio is going to hit $15 as part of Black Friday too. These deals will go live on Thanksgiving Day.

Google Black Friday deals: Nest

A number of notable Nest deals launched this morning, including Nest Cam Indoor down to $129 while the Outdoor version is now at $149. You can also grab Nest Hello Video Doorbell on sale at Walmart for $179.

The 3rd Generation Nest Thermostat is going to be on sale at Lowe’s for $179 during Black Friday, but we’re already seeing this deal via select eBay retailers.

One of this year’s most anticipated offers is slated to be the Nest Thermostat E at $99 via Dell. This deal is likely to sell out very quickly, so be sure to have this page bookmarked when Black Friday pricing goes live on Thanksgiving.

Google Black Friday deals: Accessories and more

Those looking for new chargers, headphones and accessories will want to look no further than Anker and Aukey’s Black Friday sales, which are now live.

Timbuk2’s Black Friday event takes 50% off sitewide including a number of messenger bags and more that are perfect for toting around a Chromebook.

The USB-C-equipped Samsung T5 portable hard drives are on sale from $80, which are perfect for adding storage to any modern day device. The Early Black Friday sale at Best Buy offers a wide range of tech, including deals on Android Auto receivers, Ring doorbells and much more. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Early this morning, we also told you that the Google Play Store will be offering $1 rentals on its entire selection of movies for Thanksgiving Day. More details here.

