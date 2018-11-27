Google Pixel Slate orders are starting to ship from Amazon, Google Store

Nearly two months after its reveal on stage at NYC’s Made by Google event, the Pixel Slate is finally becoming available to consumers. This week, Pixel Slate orders are shipping out to early buyers.

The best gifts for Android users

There have been a few reported dates for when the Pixel Slate was set to start shipping, but this week we’ve got the real deal. As noted by ChromeUnboxed, About Chromebooks, and other users around the web, Pixel Slate orders are on their way out. So far, it looks like the Google Store and Amazon are both shipping out orders, and Best Buy is presumably following suit.

It also appears that all models are heading out to owners as well. Reports include the $999 Core i5 model shipping, but others with the Core m3 model are seeing their orders ship as well. Some users have even already received their units as of this morning thanks to faster shipping rates. This also includes the Pixel Slate’s various accessories such as the Slate Keyboard and the Pixelbook Pen.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Pixel Slate soon and let us know in the comments below if your order has shipped as well. You can order the Pixel Slate on the Google Store as well as from Amazon or Best Buy.

More on Google Pixel Slate:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: