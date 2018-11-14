Google Store will begin shipping Pixel Slate pre-orders in early December

Last week, Best Buy and Amazon began taking pre-orders for the Pixel Slate. The Google Store this evening has updated the order page with estimated shipping that puts the Chrome OS tablet on course for early December availability.

The midrange Pixel Slate with an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage is shipping in 2-3 weeks from the Google Store. With the expedited shipping option selected, a buyer purchasing today can expect it December 4-5. The Core m7 with twice the RAM and four times the storage can also expect it within that time range.

The Core m3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is 3-4 weeks out, like the entry-level Celeron model. That device with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will be available December 11-12

Lastly, the Pixel Slate above it with double the specs is 4-5 weeks out with a shipping date of December 18-19. Meanwhile, the companion Pixel Slate Keyboard is shipping slightly earlier at November 28-29.

Orders from the Google Store are still listed as being in pre-order while retailers like Best Buy and Amazon have yet to provide a ship date. As of today, the latter retailer has all three models available for pre-order.

The Pixel Slate is the last item announced at Made by Google 2018 that has yet to launch. It is unfortunately missing the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping spree according to the deals that the Google Store detailed earlier today.

