9to5Toys Last Call: Insignia Assistant Speaker $25, Tile Sport Two-Pack: $35, Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Headphones $60, more

9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/11/9to5Toys-Daily-11-28-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Ditch your poor TV audio for this JBL Cinema System at $160 shipped (Orig. $300)

Insignia’s Google Assistant Speaker returns to $25 shipped (Reg. up to $75)

This 2-pack of Tile Sport trackers will keep tabs on your keys, bag and more at $35 (20% off)

Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys

MORE NEW DEALS:

For just $20 you can add Canon’s AirPrint-ready AiO Printer to your office or dorm ($25 off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Here’s when you can jump in to Red Dead Online, starts today for some

V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the fitness earbud competition