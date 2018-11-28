9to5Toys Last Call: Insignia Assistant Speaker $25, Tile Sport Two-Pack: $35, Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Headphones $60, more
9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Ditch your poor TV audio for this JBL Cinema System at $160 shipped (Orig. $300)
- Philips Hue Color Starter Kit includes two LED bulbs and the HomeKit bridge for $80 (Reg. $150)
- This AirPlay-equipped speaker has a built-in 10-hour battery for $72 (50% off)
- Circle with Disney will help you keep your kids safe when online: $50 (Reg. $100)
- Save up to 20% on Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Light Switches: Alexa $30 or HomeKit $38
- Missed those Black Friday doorbusters? Nintendo Switch now just $260 shipped (Reg. $300)
- APC’s 8-Outlet Surge Protector is down to its lowest price this year at $18 (25% off), more from $15
- All 7 Harry Potter Books are available in a neat paperback box set for $33 (Reg. $50)
- Tote your MacBook in style with this slim laptop bag from $21 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $35)
- PC Deals from $85: Dell XPS and Acer latops, RX 560/580 GPUs, more
- Red Dead Redemption 2 official guide drops to Amazon all-time low: $11 shipped (Reg. $20+)
- Stay fit this winter with a cable crossover machine: $300 (Reg. $400+)
- BLACK+DECKER’s 85-piece drill kit is perfect for DIY projects: $49 (Reg. $70)
- Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi multi-cooker returns to Black Friday pricing at $90 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Create tempo-synced social media posts in minutes with Roland’s Beat Sync Maker for iOS
- Xbox Live Gold memberships back down to holiday pricing: 1-yr. for $42 (Reg. $60) + more
- Gaze at the stars with Celestron’s Powerseeker Telescope for $70 shipped ($50 off)
- Add some greenery to your desk with 20% off succulents for $12 shipped at Amazon
- Sweeten your holiday gatherings with a Wilton Chocolate Fountain for $43.50 shipped (Reg. $60+)
- AeroGarden’s new & massive Farm gets an over 30% off discount to $411.50 (Reg. $600)
- LEGO’s Minecraft Waterfall Base drops to new low at $39 (30% off): City, Star Wars, more from $10
- Free money time! Gift cards up to 20% off: adidas, iTunes, Xbox, GameStop, Best Buy, more
- Amazon offers Cuisinart’s highly-rated 5-in-1 Tabletop Griddler for $50 (Reg. up to $80)
- J.Crew takes up to 40% off sitewide to freshen up your wardrobe for the holidays
- Get these stylish Clarks Men’s Black Suede Chukka Boots for $44 shipped (Reg. $60+)
- Get a complete workout at home with the Resistance Door Gym for $20
- Spruce up your footwear with styles from $42 shipped during Sperry’s Boot Flash Sale
- West Elm offers an extra 20% off sitewide including furniture, decor & more + free shipping
- This window mounted cat bed is down to just $12 at Amazon (Reg. up to $30)
- Amazon offers Cuisinart’s highly-rated 5-in-1 Tabletop Griddler for $50 (Reg. up to $80)
- Sur la Table takes up to 75% off top brands including Le Creuset, All-Clad & more from $24
- Your budding chef deserves this KidKraft 27-pc. Cookware Playset from $8 shipped (Reg. $20)
- Hallmark’s Star Wars BB-8 Christmas Ornament hits low of $5 shipped (40% off), Spiderman $6
- Get ready for holiday travel with Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Event, featuring up to 60% off
Insignia’s Google Assistant Speaker returns to $25 shipped (Reg. up to $75)
This 2-pack of Tile Sport trackers will keep tabs on your keys, bag and more at $35 (20% off)
Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Headphones return to Black Friday price at $60 (Reg. $80)
Forget Black Friday, Anker’s biggest holiday Amazon sale starts now!
Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys
MORE NEW DEALS:
For just $20 you can add Canon’s AirPrint-ready AiO Printer to your office or dorm ($25 off)
- Knock $330 off Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE 256GB in all colors (Tax select states)
- Seagate’s Desktop 8TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive is down to a new low at $125 (Reg. $150)
- The Schlage Connect Smart Lock has a touchscreen, more for $115.50 (Reg. $160)
- Find adidas shoes, apparel & more at an extra 25% off after coupon + free delivery
- TP-Link’s powered 9-port USB 3.0 hub is down to its lowest price this year at $25 (30% off)
- Amazon Echo Buttons drop to their lowest prices yet following Black Friday: $14 (Reg. $20)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Flexible Mini Tripod $19 shipped, more
- Save an extra 20% off on Nike, adidas, New Balance & more at Eastbay + free shipping
- Monitor Deals from $170: Dell 27″ 1440p 144Hz G-Sync, LG 29″ UltraWide, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: SimCity 4 Deluxe, Fitbit to Apple Health, more
- This Kershaw Pub multi-tool is a great everyday carry at just $11 (Amazon all-time low)
- Car and Driver or Motor Trend Magazine at $2.50/yr: 4-yrs. for $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has Squish wireless chargers for iPhone/Android from $13
- Be prepared to hit the road with Samsonite’s 3-pc. Luggage Set for $80 (Reg. up to $170)
- This 18-piece “Never Needs Sharpening” Knife Block Set is only $13.50 right now (Reg. $23)
- At under $15, this NERF Phantom Corps Blaster is an easy buy (Reg. $20+)
- Amazon’s Gold Box is for the dogs: Barkbox Ltd. Ed. Gift Boxes $24.50 (Reg. up to $45), more
- Add A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens to your Kindle library for FREE
- Columbia’s discounting gear for cool weather at up to 60% off, with styles from $16
- Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection $15, Battlefield V $30, more
- All-weather patio furniture from $22 atAmazon for today only: deck boxes, planters, more
- Allen Edmonds takes up to 50% off sitewide including boots, dress shoes & more
- Amazon now offering up to $75 off hybrid Tineco Stick/Hand Vacs, from $145 shipped
- Get a proper night’s rest with Marpac noise machines & more from $21, today only
- Ugly Christmas Sweaters from $7 at Amazon today: Star Wars, Marvel and many more
- Amazon offers big saving on K’NEX and Lincoln Logs sets from $15 shipped
- Amazon’s Coffee Gator sale from $11: cold brew makers, kettles, tumblers, more
- Stay warm when working in the garage w/ this 60,000 BTU heater: $100 (Reg. $125)
- Always know your fridge’s temp w/ this digital thermometer for just $6 shipped
- Keep documents protected from fire & water w/ a 1.23-Cu. Ft. SentrySafe: $85 (Reg. $100)
- Add ambiance to any space w/ these Himalayan salt lamp dealsfrom $8.50 shipped
- The Takeya Actives water bottle keeps drinks cold for 24 hours: $24 (Reg. $40)
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 28, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Big Mouth Billy Bass enters the 21st centurywith Amazon Alexa compatibility, preorder now
Here’s when you can jump in to Red Dead Online, starts today for some
V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the fitness earbud competition
- Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
- Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+brings processor/thermal improvements, more
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family withmatching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundlefeatures exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15