Google’s Hangouts Meet now supports up to 100 participants

Google’s Hangouts Meet platform is slowly growing into an excellent platform for businesses to host video conferences. Today, the company has announced that Hangouts Meet can now support up to 100 participants at once, doubling the previous limit.

Since launch, Hangouts Meet has only supported up to 50 participants during a video conference. In a blog post this week, however, the company is extending that to up to 100 users. This includes both those who are tied in through a standard video call, as well as those who join via a phone call for an audio-only call. That total also includes those both inside and outside of your organization.

As noted by VentureBeat, Google is still slightly behind the competition with this change, though. Skype for Business currently supports up to 250 concurrent users. There is still the option to livestream a conference from Hangouts Meet, though, and that supports up to 100,000 viewers.

This new limit will be rolling out to Hangouts Meet over the next few days to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education users. Standard G Suite Business and G Suite for Education editions will still be limited 50 participants.

