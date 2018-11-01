Google relaunches Apps Script dashboard as G Suite Developer Hub with new features

Google is constantly looking for ways to improve the developer experience and keep programmers happily plugging away on their platform. The latest comes in the form of the G Suite Developer Hub, a rebrand of the Apps Script dashboard with new features to help start new projects and better manage existing ones.

Early this year, Google launched a new home for apps and plugins developed in Apps Script to help developers manage their projects in one place, called the Apps Script dashboard. Now it seems the scope of that project has broadened and gotten a catchier name: G Suite Developer Hub.

The G Suite Developer Hub, first teased at Google Cloud Next, is home to Apps Scripts projects of all varieties and now also supports projects for Google’s App Maker, which also launched earlier this year.

The new hub offers a variety of templates for starting a new Add-on project for Docs, Sheets, Forms, Slides, Gmail or Hangouts Chat. Other tools to get you started are promoted like links to API documentation, Google Codelabs and StackOverflow.

The revamped G Suite Developer Hub also comes with a new trigger management UI which will help developers of existing projects get a better overview of the various triggers they’ve created across all projects (instead of one project at a time).

It’s also possible to create and modify triggers. Combined with this is a new real-time executions view, to see exactly when different apps get executed without having to refresh to get results. Both of these features have long been requested by users of the previous Apps Script dashboard.

The G Suite Developer Hub is live now, ready for prospective developers to dip their feet in the waters of G Suite development. The relaunch is well-timed with this week’s announcement that G Suite extensions are being migrated from the Chrome Web Store to the G Suite Marketplace.

