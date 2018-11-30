[Update: Back] Google Weather is currently down on Google Home, Assistant, Android, and more

The weather is a very popular question that people search for and frequently ask Google Assistant on Home, Smart Displays, Android, and other devices. However, this particular query is currently experiencing some issues this morning and not providing back any results.

Update: As of 11:30AM PST, weather results are properly loading again on Assistant for Android and Google Home, as well as Google Search on the web. The outage lasted approximately 3 hours.

Asking Assistant, “What’s the weather?” on phones today will not yield an answer, just a reply that it’s “0 degrees Fahrenheit [or Celsius].” Asking Assistant on Google Home and other Smart Displays will yield “I can’t help with that yet” or “I don’t understand.” On devices like the Google Home Hub, the weather card is absent from the homescreen.

Meanwhile, the query on both Android and the web will not yield the usual card that notes the temperature, an hourly forecast, and other current conditions. This search term just shows the regular 10 links of web results.

Meanwhile, the Google Weather app built into Search on mobile notes how it’s “Unable to show weather info.” All cities around the world are affected, so it’s not a geographic problem. Google gets weather results from weather.com, but The Weather Channel is currently operational with results loading regularly.

This is also affecting services like the Pixel Launcher on Pixel phones that display the weather at the top of the homescreen. On Android 9 Pie, the weather condition and temperature icon is currently missing from the always-on Ambient Display.

