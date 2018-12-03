Google uploads Pixel ‘Sounds’ app to Play Store, reveals visualizer & downloadable ringtones

Since launching the original Pixel and Pixel XL, Google has released a number of exclusive apps to customize the user experience. The latest is a Pixel Sounds app that was just uploaded to the Play Store, with the listing revealing a new design for the Settings section that is not yet live.

The Play Store listing simply notes “Pixel sounds just for you” and the ability to “Choose your favorite sounds for alarms, ringtones, and notifications.” This ‘app’ is intended to deliver updates to the “Sound” menu in the Settings app.

Upon installing the December security patch on Google devices, this Sounds app will update and appear in the respective tab of My apps & games in the Play Store. However, the other features detailed by the listing have yet to go live. The changelog officially notes:

Updated design

Different collections to fit your style

According to accompanying screenshots, this new design adds visualizations to each sound in order to make it easier to identify. Google already whimsically names ringtones and notifications alerts, but this is taking it a step further by using color and a visualizer to denote different moods.

Once this new update is available, going into the Phone ringtone, Default notification sound, or Default alarm sound menu will reveal a new interface. Your selection is noted above in the “Currently set” section, with an accompanying visualization for the background.

Meanwhile, below is a grid of collections with accompanying visualizations. The screenshot shows six in total, with the first being a grouping of user-created ones, while Pixel Sounds collectio nis the existing device defaults that are already available to users.

My Sounds

Pixel Sounds

Classical Harmonies

Minimal Melodies

Reality Bytes

Retro Riffs

The remaining are likely user downloadable with the Play Store listing nothing how you can “Download new sounds that are only available on Pixel.” As of the December security patch, this Sound revamp is not yet rolled out, despite the new listing. Google was likely premature with the “update” today.

Dylan contributed to this article

