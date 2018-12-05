9to5Toys Lunch Break: Galaxy S8 $255, Logitech Gold Box from $14, Anker Alexa Speaker $9, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Finally replace your aging smartphone w/ the Galaxy S8 on AT&T for $255, more from $190
Logitech gear up to 40% off at Amazon today from $14: keyboards, mice, webcams, more
Hurry, Anker’s $9 Eufy Genie is the most affordable Alexa-enabled speaker ever (Reg. $35)
Anker’s stocking-stuffer sale at Amazon has gifts from $8 shipped
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves
9to5Toys Gift Guide:Simon’s favoritetech gifts for banishing clutter
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon 1-day storage & networking sale from $10: hard drives, routers, flash drives, more
- Apple Watch Series 4 deals: New from $385 or up to $144 off in excellent open-box condition
- Take nearly $600 off the latest 12-inch MacBook 512GB, today only (Cert. Refurb)
- Anker’s 1-Day Gold Box has Mac accessories from $14: USB-C hubs, wireless mice, more
- LIFX Mini Dimmable LED Light Bulb sports HomeKit and Alexa support at $17 (30% off)
- Amazon offers 30% off audio/podcast gear: ATH-M50x $103, mics from $74, more
- Smartphone Accessories: iKlip Grip Pro Five-in-One Smartphone Stand $35, more
- Today only, Amazon takes up to 30% off select desktops, laptops and monitors, from $98
- Jump in to Raspberry Pi with these Gold Box CanaKit bundles from $58 (Reg. up to $80)
- Enjoy Dolby Atmos w/ LG’s SK10Y 5.1.2-Ch. soundbar at $399 (Reg. $900)
- The STEM-focused Wonder Workshop Dash toy is $83 at Amazon today, more from $13.50
- Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. 4K receiver packs AirPlay, Dolby Atmos, HDR, more for $450 (Reg. $600)
- Xbox One X 1TB now well under official price drop at $380 shipped ($120 off)
- This highly-rated table top TV stand is down to its lowest price this year: $35 (30% off)
- Lowe’s, Best Buy, GameStop & more gift cards up to 20% off right now, prices start at $20
- Ralph Lauren’s The Joy of Gifting Event has top winter styles for men & women from $26
- Never have overweight luggage again with this digital hanging scale for $8.50 shipped
- Collectors should add these Star Wars hardcover art books to their libraries from $21 shipped
- Merrell takes an extra 30% off select apparel, with jackets, vests, and more from $35
- Travel to galaxy far, far away w/ these LEGO sets: Kylo Ren’s Tie Fighter $51, more from $6
- Add some mobile power to your Switch w/ Nyko’s 5000mAh Power Pak Stand from $20
- Under Armour’s Big Logo Backpack is at an all-time Amazon low: $29 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: YANKAI’S PEAK, VisualX Camera Effects, more
- The North Face, Ray-Ban, Marmot & more from $20 at Sierra Trading Post’s Epic Gift Event
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Cave Story+ $21, Metroid Samus Returns 3DS $21, more
- Pick up some 1-year magazine subs from under $4/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit and more
- Home Depot’s Ryobi electric tool saleincludes snow blowers, mowers,and more from $52
- Kate Spade handbags, wallets, accessories & more are an extra 30% off + free shipping
- Illuminate your yard without wires by using this 4-pack of solar lights for just $10 shipped
- Get Audio-Technica WS99BT Bluetooth headphones for $99 shipped (Reg. $165)
- Get into shape w/ the Bowflex Xceed Home Gym at $600 shipped (Reg. $700)
- 9to5Toys Daily: December 05, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LEGO announces seasonal BrickHeadz for 2019 with notable new Dragon Dance Guy, more
The new Razer Blade Stealthbrings an updated design, powerful specs, and more to the table
- Cozy up by the fire with these four new books on our December Reading List
- Analogue partners with Ghostly to unleash a gorgeous, limited edition Super Nt SNES console
- Amazon Best of Prime 2018 details this year’s best-sellers, including one big surprise
- LEGO expands its brick-built City lineup with new 2,500-piece Creator Expert Corner Garage
- Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys
- Create tempo-synced social media posts in minutes with Roland’s Beat Sync Maker for iOS
- Big Mouth Billy Bass enters the 21st centurywith Amazon Alexa compatibility, preorder now
- Here’s when you can jump in to Red Dead Online, starts today for some
- V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the competition
- Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
- Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+brings processor/thermal improvements, more
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC