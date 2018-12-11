9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung SmartThings Hub $60, Android Smartphones from $179, mophie Qi Charge Pad $20, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/12/9to5Toys-Daily-12-11-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung’s third gen. SmartThings Hub drops to new Amazon low at $60, more from $30

The new MacBook Air is on sale from $1,059 shipped (up to $149 off)

Amazon’s popular 12-inch MacBook refurb sale is back at $820 shipped

Apple HomePod is back to $250 shipped via Target, don’t miss this Black Friday price

Apple’s 2018 9.7-inch iPad on sale from $250 w/ Apple Pencil support, more (Reg. $329+)

The 2018 Mac mini is discounted by up to $100 at B&H (tax select states)

MORE NEW DEALS:

The adidas POD Holiday Sale takes 40% off styles for the entire family + free shipping

Find Converse boots on sale at an extra 60% off, find styles from just $32

Satechi’s aluminum USB-C powered charging station for iPhone + Apple Watch is $47 (Reg. $65)

For just $7, you can add four USB 3.0 ports to your computer with this aluminum hub

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Sony PlayStation Classic Review + Giveaway: Gaming nostalgia personified

Protect your packages against porch pirates this year with low-cost and high-tech accessories

TP-Link announces two new 802.11ax routers that support up to 4x more devices and 10Gb/s Wi-Fi