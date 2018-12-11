9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung SmartThings Hub $60, Android Smartphones from $179, mophie Qi Charge Pad $20, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s third gen. SmartThings Hub drops to new Amazon low at $60, more from $30
Unlocked Android Smartphone Deals from $179: LG V35 ThinQ, Moto G6, Nokia 6.1, more
Smartphone Accessories: mophie 7.5W Qi Wireless Charge Pad $20 shipped, more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Star Wars or Spider-Man from $10, Holiday Favorites, 4K, more
The new MacBook Air is on sale from $1,059 shipped (up to $149 off)
Amazon’s popular 12-inch MacBook refurb sale is back at $820 shipped
Apple HomePod is back to $250 shipped via Target, don’t miss this Black Friday price
Amazon is taking nearly $150 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro, $350 off 12.9-inch at B&H, more
Apple’s 2018 9.7-inch iPad on sale from $250 w/ Apple Pencil support, more (Reg. $329+)
The 2018 Mac mini is discounted by up to $100 at B&H (tax select states)
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Alison’s favorite beauty buys for under $20
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Accessories
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gifts for musicians
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech gifts for banishing clutter
MORE NEW DEALS:
The adidas POD Holiday Sale takes 40% off styles for the entire family + free shipping
Find Converse boots on sale at an extra 60% off, find styles from just $32
Satechi’s aluminum USB-C powered charging station for iPhone + Apple Watch is $47 (Reg. $65)
For just $7, you can add four USB 3.0 ports to your computer with this aluminum hub
- Save on Lutron smart dimmer kits, switches and more from $25, today only at Home Depot
- Best-selling Logitech speaker systems are on sale from $25 shipped
- Amazon now offering select gift cards at 20% off: Domino’s, Coldstone Creamery, more
- Blendtec’s top-rated 32-oz. Total Classic Blender is $170, today only (Reg. $250)
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Stand Mixer Bundle + Spiralizer attachment for $250 (up to $100 off)
- Missed the Instant Pot Black Friday deals? Here’s another chance on a 3-qt. at $60 (Reg. $120)
- AeroGarden enables year-round herb growing for $80 in today’s Gold Box
- Amazon’s Boogie Board Black Friday bargain is back at $16 shipped
- Build your own computer with Kano’s coding kits: Touch $205 (Reg. $280), more from $90
- Save $75 on the 3,900-piece LEGO Technic Bucket Wheel Excavator at $195, more from $12
- Omron 10 Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor syncs with Apple Health, more at $47 (20% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Horizon 4 $35, Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 $28.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Infographics Lab, Art Authority, more
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gets its biggest content update yet w/ new Specialist, more
- Lots of tea in Amazon’s Gold Box, including a Retro Style Kettle at $40 shipped (Reg. $80), more
- You might as well refresh your electric toothbrush while the Sonicare 2 is just $20 shipped
- Pick up new cutlery, knives and more for the holiday season from $20, today only
- Rabbit Vertical Lever Wine opener w/ foil cutter hits Amazon low at $23 (Reg. $35+)
- Take care of dirty floors w/ the $57 BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop (Reg. $80)
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling coffee maker is on sale today: Keurig K55 $60 (Reg. $85+)
- Hunter Boots Winter Sale offers up to 40% off boots, outerwear, accessories, more
- Sperry’s Winter Sale offers 50% off select boots, with styles from $50 shipped
- Nordstrom Rack’s Michele Watch Flash Sale cuts up to 60% off top styles for women
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sony PlayStation Classic Review + Giveaway: Gaming nostalgia personified
Protect your packages against porch pirates this year with low-cost and high-tech accessories
TP-Link announces two new 802.11ax routers that support up to 4x more devices and 10Gb/s Wi-Fi
- New DOOM levels for the original title coming soon: Digital FREE or physical from $40
- Alexa will soon use contextual self-learning techniques to understand conversations better
- Hands-on: LEGO Vestas Wind Turbine is a highly-desired blast from the past
- Organize your holiday decorations with these handy storage options for $20 or less
- Four ways to make the best of your smart home: Reliable Wi-Fi, Smart Hubs, Z-Wave, more
- Four must-have Sony PlayStation Classic accessories for an improved experience
- Game Awards highlights & trailers: Far Cry New Dawn, Mortal Kombat 11, Outer Worlds, more
- Nomad launches the Rugged Case for Moment, compatible with all Moment lenses
- The sketchbooks of Star Wars costume designer John Mallo will be auctioned off next week
- These unique kitchen tools for under $40 will help you create a fabulous Christmas breakfast
- Brace yourselves Crash Team Racing fans, it looks like a remaster may be on the way
- More retro Switch Online games coming this month: Ninja Gaiden, Wario’s Woods, more
- eBay launches ’12 Days of Incredible Savings Event’ with deals on Apple, Google, more
- LEGO announces seasonal BrickHeadz for 2019 with notable new Dragon Dance Guy, more
- The new Razer Blade Stealth brings an updated design, powerful specs, and more to the table
- Cozy up by the fire with these four new books on our December Reading List
- Analogue partners with Ghostly to unleash a gorgeous, limited edition Super Nt SNES console
- Amazon Best of Prime 2018 details this year’s best-sellers, including one big surprise
- LEGO expands its brick-built City lineup with new 2,500-piece Creator Expert Corner Garage
- Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys
- Create tempo-synced social media posts in minutes with Roland’s Beat Sync Maker for iOS
- Big Mouth Billy Bass enters the 21st century with Amazon Alexa compatibility, preorder now
- Here’s when you can jump in to Red Dead Online, starts today for some
- V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the competition
- Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
- Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+ brings processor/thermal improvements, more
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59