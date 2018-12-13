Google Maps now shows Lime scooter locations in select cities in US, Australia and New Zealand

In a blog post today, Google announced that Google Maps can now show you the location of Lime battery-powered scooters. The electric scooters are available to rent in 13 US cities: Austin, Baltimore, Dallas, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, San Antonio, San Jose, Scottsdale and Seattle.

It’s not just limited to the United States either. The feature is available in Brisbane, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand too. Allowing you to reserve a Lime electric-powered scooter to get around these cities.

All it takes to pick up a scooter, pedal bike or e-bike is to head to Google Maps and you’ll see them right in the application where it will give the nearest location of a Lime pickup point — should a vehicle be available.

Tapping on the Lime card from within Google Maps will give you an estimate of how much your ride will cost should you choose to book a vehicle. If you don’t already have the Lime app installed, you’ll simply head to the Play Store to download it.

Google is claiming that Lime can help you “get to that meeting on time” but we can’t imagine anyone will want to roll up on a scooter to an important make-or-break business meeting.

