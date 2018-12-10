Google Maps widely rolling out ‘For you’ tab on Android, iOS to new countries

Since I/O 2018, Google Maps has received a number of major updates from the Google Material Theme to “Explore” and “For you.” The latter is now widely rolling out to over 40 countries on iOS and 130 new countries on Android.

“For you” is designed to make Google Maps more personal and assistive by tailoring recommendations for new places to your preferences and food tastes.

Simply follow neighborhoods or places you’re interested in to get updates and recommendations—everything from recent news about an opening or pop up, a new menu item, and even restaurant suggestions based on what you’re likely to enjoy. If you’re making a trip this holiday season, the For You can help you get a jump start on travel planning even before you take off.

This latest feed from Google gives you daily recommendations based on neighborhoods you follow or are currently visiting, including new stores and menu items. Most recently, it added the ability to follow stores and get updates directly from local businesses.

According to Google, the For you tab is widely rolling out today to over 130 new countries on Android and over 40 regions on the iOS app.

In recent months, Google Maps has added a navigation-optimized version of Google Assistant when getting directions, as well as business messaging with a new section in the navigation drawer. Elsewhere, Google live trip sharing was revamped in October, while Google also added a new “Commute” tab and music playback controls.

More about Google Maps:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: