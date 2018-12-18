9to5Toys Lunch Break: Fossil Sport Smartwatch $199, Samsung Chromebook + Google Home Mini $449, UE BOOM 2 $64, more

Fossil’s Last Minute Gift Sale is here with up to 40% off smartwatches, briefcases, more

Samsung Pro Touchscreen Chromebook includes a FREE Google Home Mini for $449 or $382 open-box

Bring home 360-degree sound w/ the UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker: $64 (Reg. $90+)

Today only, save on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro w/ Cell + 64GB: $559 (Orig. $929)

Apple’s latest iPad Pro on sale from $759 shipped

Nearly every iPad is currently on sale, including $100 off the latest 9.7-inch model

The annual end of year Apple event at B&H delivers some of 2018’s best prices

Wrap your new iPhone in a Twelve South Leather or Wallet Case from $20

The annual iTunes Holiday Sale is now live: Bundles from $10, Disney $15, 4K starting at $5, more

This might be your last pre-Christmas chance at Apple Watch Series 3 deals from $229

Easy stocking stuffer: leather Apple Watch bands in various colors for $8 (Reg. $15)

9to5Toys Last-Minute Gift Guide: Our top picks from under $20

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have gaming essentials

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Alison’s favorite beauty buys for under $20

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Accessories

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gifts for musicians

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech gifts for banishing clutter

Pad & Quill now 35% off w/ free priority shipping: Messenger bags, pens, more

Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing your favorite channels to a massive 180-inch TV experience

Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch

