Firefox Focus browser adds Google Safe Browsing to protect users from unsafe websites

For the privacy conscious, Firefox Focus is a fantastic mobile web browser for ensuring your data is safe. Today, an update to the Android version of Firefox Focus has delivered integration with Google’s Safe Browsing service.

Firefox Focus is designed to keep your data private while also boosting performance by blocking all sorts of trackers for analytics, social, and advertising data. The browser also immediately deletes your search history when you finish using it.

With its latest update (via VentureBeat), Firefox Focus users on Android are getting two new benefits, headlined by the inclusion of Google’s Safe Browsing service. Just like in Chrome and Safari, Safe Browsing will integrate with Focus to protect users from hitting websites that are marked as dangerous.

Google constantly updates a list of these sites which the service checks URLs against to warn users before they load up the page. Of course, users can still visit these sites, but they’ll be warned first.

Another addition to the Android app is Enhanced Tracking Protection. Firefox Focus already does a pretty great job of blocking tracking data, but following its desktop counterpart, this update allows the browser to block 3rd-party trackers from accessing storage or leaving cookies. This blocks tracking while leaving sites with revenue streams intact and keeping those sites from breaking functionality as well.

Firefox Focus is available on Android for free through the Google Play Store.

