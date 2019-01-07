HP Chromebook x360 14 G1 is a premium Chrome OS 2-in-1 w/ 14-inch touchscreen

In addition to launching one of the first Chromebooks with an AMD processor, HP at CES 2019 is releasing a premium, work-focussed Chrome OS device. The HP Chromebook x360 14 G1 is a rather svelte-looking aluminum device with a 14-inch touchscreen.

Design-wise, the HP Chromebook x360 14 G1 is par for the course with the company’s other premium Chrome OS devices. It features an aluminum cover and keyboard deck that makes for a 16mm-thick body. Other design flourishes include a diamond-cut touchpad, backlit keyboard, and dual speakers from B&O Play.

While this Chromebook is silver in color, the display features a black-bezel that’s narrow to the left and right, but standard thickness at the top and bottom. An HD front-facing camera is above, and HP’s standard logo is below. This 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen features a 360-degree hinge for notebook, stand, tent, and tablet modes.

Processor configurations start with an Intel Pentium, but quickly rise to 8th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7. RAM is configurable up to 16GB DDR4-2133, with 32GB of 64GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card slot.

Intel Pentium 4415U with Intel® HD Graphics 610 (2.3 GHz, 2 MB cache, 2 cores)

Intel Core i7-8650U with Intel® UHD graphics 620 (1.9 GHz base frequency, up to 4.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB cache, 4 cores)

Intel Core i5-8350U with Intel® UHD Graphics 620 (1.7 GHz base frequency, up to 3.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache, 4 cores)

Intel Core i3-8130U with Intel® UHD graphics 620 (2.2 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB cache, 2 cores)

Other ports include two USB-C, USB-A, and headphone jack, as well as Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Meanwhile, the 60.9Wh battery is rated up to 13 hours with Android app support. Availability is expected this month, but HP has yet to share pricing details.

More Chromebooks at CES 2019:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: