Google Assistant Connect is a new platform to make it easier to add Assistant to connected devices

With voice commands arriving in everything nowadays, Google is making it easier for device makers to integrate the tech into their new devices. The new Google Assistant Connect platform is being previewed this week at CES 2019.

The best gifts for Android users

A new set of tools for developers, Google Assistant Connect takes a lot of the work that previously sat on the shoulders of the device maker and throws it over to the Assistant. The tools can be used to build devices which leverage an existing Assistant speaker to deliver content and respond to commands.

An example of this is a proof-of-concept e-ink display Google has been showing off (via TechCrunch). Pictured below, that “display” pulls all of its information from the Assistant speaker to show commute, weather, and calendar events.

Further, Google Assistant Connect can be used to make pairing smart home devices easier. It eliminates the need for a dedicated hub or bridge and uses the Google Home app for setup. C by GE bulbs use this technology, but it’s being made available to a broader audience now. Companies looking to take advantage of the platform can sign up now.

Today we’re introducing a preview of Google Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way. Connect uses our existing smart home platform to expand to new device types while making device setup and discovery simple for people. Assistant Connect creates opportunities to bring different types of smart devices to the market. For example, a partner could create a simple and inexpensive e-ink display that continually projects the weather or your calendar, while using Assistant Connect to deliver content from your linked smart speaker. The Google Assistant handles the higher-order computing—knowing what’s on the calendar, checking for updates, and so on. We’ll have more to share about Assistant Connect and how device makers can gain access to the technology later this year. For device manufacturers who want to learn more about how to integrate Assistant Connect, fill out this form.

More on Google Assistant: