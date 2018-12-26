Android TV sees huge global growth with over 100 pay TV providers around the world

Android TV is far from the leader in the streaming market right now. However, it continues to see growth each year. Now, it’s been revealed that Google’s platform has landed on over 100 pay TV operators around the world.

Speaking to Multichannel News last week, Android TV’s senior director of product management confirmed that the platform has been deployed by over 100 pay TV providers around the globe. The majority of this comes from operators in Europe and Asia with “tens of millions” of consumers using it on digital video players. Apparently, this number makes up “around half” of Android TV’s total user base.

Just earlier this year, Google had revealed that Android TV doubled in adoption. That came despite a lack of new consumer hardware especially in the US, but things keep looking up for the platform. We’ve seen more set-top boxes and TVs using the platform as well as all of these pay TV operators.

Notably, TiVo is reportedly bringing an Android TV platform to CES 2019 for its partners and AT&T is still working on its DirecTV streaming box which uses a modified version of Google’s platform.

