Lenovo Smart Clock brings Google Assistant to an adorable 4-inch smart display for the bedroom

Lenovo was the first company to both announce and launch a Google Assistant smart display. This year at CES 2019, the company is debuting another new smart display, this time with a twist – the Lenovo Smart Clock is the smallest Google Assistant smart display, by far.

The best gifts for Android users

There aren’t all that many smart displays out on the market right now with the Google Home Hub being the most popular. Thanks to its compact size, it fits pretty much anywhere, and the low price doesn’t hurt either. Now, the Lenovo Smart Clock is looking to be not only the least expensive, but smallest option out there.

Lenovo says that it partnered with Google to create the Smart Clock which is purposely designed for use in the bedroom. Just like any other smart display, you’ll be able to use this product to keep up with reminders, use “Hey Google” voice commands, tell the time, and more. However, thanks to its minimal footprint, it should fit on just about any nightstand.

As a convenient smart home device, the Lenovo Smart Clock supports voice and touch controls on an unobtrusive 4-inch IPS screen to perform tasks that are regularly carried out before and after sleep. With its compact size built for sitting on nightstands, the Lenovo Smart Clock blends into your bedroom decor, with a full fabric soft-touch cover and a touch screen.

The Lenovo Smart Clock also packs a “full-range” 6W speaker with two passive radiators to fill up a bedroom with sound. There’s also a full-size USB port on the back alongside the mute switch which allows you to charge a smartphone without using an extra outlet.

Lenovo and Google have also built a brand new interface for the Smart Clock. It doesn’t pack every feature that a standard Google Assistant Smart Display offers, but it does add some new features such as customizable ambient clockfaces. We’ve got more information on that in our hands-on post.

And in keeping with the desire for more uninterrupted sleep, we’ve made the Lenovo Smart Clock as unobtrusive as possible. And because we respect customer privacy, we’ve included a mute button for those who want the Lenovo Smart Clock to stop listening. You won’t even notice it’s there most of the time—the 4-inch screen will only call attention when needed, so there are limited distractions. When not in use, the screen showcases the time with multiple customizable clock faces.

The Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant will arrive in Spring 2019. Pricing will land at just $79.99.

More on Lenovo:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: