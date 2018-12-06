Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has 700,000 users in three months, latest update adds new camera features

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 first debuted earlier this year and thanks to an attractive price point and killer specs, it certainly got a lot of attention. This week, it’s been revealed that a whopping 700,000 people have purchased the device so far.

As noted by Xiaomi’s global VP Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter, the company has already managed to get 700,000 users hooked on the Pocophone F1. For just over three months on the market, that’s a pretty great total, especially for what is essentially a new brand.

The device has already gone on sale in several markets including most recently the UK. It’s not particularly easy to gauge how fast the Pocophone F1 is selling compared to the competition, but we can compare to numbers released by OnePlus as well. Looking at the OnePlus 6 earlier this year, that device sold 1 million units in just under a month.

Considering the timeline OnePlus is dealing with versus the Pocophone F1, 700,000 seems like a winner in my book.

Boom! We've got 700,000 #POCOF1 users across the globe. POCO means little in Spanish. Glad to see the POCO community has become so big globally in a matter of months. 🙏 Thank you POCO fans, more power to you!#MasterOfSpeed #GoPOCO @IndiaPOCO pic.twitter.com/ylxIACWTU5 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 5, 2018

Further, the latest Pocophone F1 update also delivers some improvements to the camera. As detailed on the MIUI forums, this update delivers a super low-light photography mode. There’s not much indication on how this feature works, but it likely takes notes from night modes from Huawei and Google (via AA).

There’s also a new super slow-motion video mode which is advertised as shooting at 960fps. However, given the limitations of the sensor inside of the Pocophone F1, it’s likely that this is a faux 960fps which uses interpolation to give the sense of extra frames in the video as noted by Hi Speed Cams.

