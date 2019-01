Square launches In-App Payments SDK for Android, iOS, Flutter

Square is moving into the world of in-app purchases with a new SDK for Android, iOS, and Flutter that will allow app developers to easily accept payments in a secure and consistent way.

The new In-App Payments SDK from Square aims to remove the complicated code normally needed to take payments in a secure way. With just a few lines of code, an app can be set up to accept and securely store credit card information, making checkout a breeze. For even further convenience, the SDK supports both Google Pay and Apple Pay.

We first heard about Square’s In App Payments SDK last month at the Flutter Live event¬†where it was announced for early access testing, with the traditional Square Reader SDK becoming available all to Flutter developers that day.

One of Square’s goals in launching this In-App Payments SDK is consistency. Now, businesses will be able to manage money that flows through point-of-sale registers, online sales, mobile sales using the classic Square Reader, and now in-app payments, which could save some accounting headaches.

With the introduction of in-app mobile payments to the Square platform, developers now have a complete, omnichannel payments solution for all their payment needs. From software to hardware to services, Square offers a complete payments experience all in one cohesive open platform. Even better, developers and sellers can manage all their payments across in-store, mobile and online all in one place.

Developers who want to get started with the In-App Payments SDK can check out the official documentation from Square.

