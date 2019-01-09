Square launches In-App Payments SDK for Android, iOS, Flutter

Square is moving into the world of in-app purchases with a new SDK for Android, iOS, and Flutter that will allow app developers to easily accept payments in a secure and consistent way.

The new In-App Payments SDK from Square aims to remove the complicated code normally needed to take payments in a secure way. With just a few lines of code, an app can be set up to accept and securely store credit card information, making checkout a breeze. For even further convenience, the SDK supports both Google Pay and Apple Pay.

We first heard about Square’s In App Payments SDK last month at the Flutter Live event where it was announced for early access testing, with the traditional Square Reader SDK becoming available all to Flutter developers that day.

One of Square’s goals in launching this In-App Payments SDK is consistency. Now, businesses will be able to manage money that flows through point-of-sale registers, online sales, mobile sales using the classic Square Reader, and now in-app payments, which could save some accounting headaches.

With the introduction of in-app mobile payments to the Square platform, developers now have a complete, omnichannel payments solution for all their payment needs. From software to hardware to services, Square offers a complete payments experience all in one cohesive open platform. Even better, developers and sellers can manage all their payments across in-store, mobile and online all in one place.

Developers who want to get started with the In-App Payments SDK can check out the official documentation from Square.

