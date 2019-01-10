Samsung blog post may have accidentally confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S10 design

In a recent post on the Samsung Newsroom, the company waxes lyrical about the company’s OneUI Android Pie overhaul. It seems they were so enthused that they forgot that the Samsung Galaxy S10 design crept into an image showcasing the new touch interface.

The images were initially spotted by Reddit user /u/qgtx (via GSMArena) and show the punch-hole selfie camera cutout which matches almost all leaks of the device previously seen.

Naturally, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will ship with OneUI on top of Android Pie, so the brand has ensured that any marketing materials showcase the flagship smartphone, clearly, someone has just popped that image in a little earlier than they should have.

Samsung was quick to fix the glaring error. The same page has the notched display flattened and a much boxier smartphone is now shown instead. In the original image, you can see very little in the way of bezel. What’s funny is that someone at Samsung has tried (bless them) to disguise the bezel again too.

Kudos to Samsung for trying to hide the design but we’ve now got a glimpse of what to expect come the Unpacked Event in a few weeks time. We’ve also heard rumors via the Korean Herald, that the S10 launch will take place in San Francisco and London simultaneously in mid-February. That could potentially be one week ahead of Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, which starts on the 28th February.

