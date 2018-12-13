Samsung Galaxy S10 reportedly launching February 20th, pricing, 1TB storage leaks

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 family is expected to bring a lot to the table, and thanks to a new report, we’re getting a better idea of when to expect it. Apparently, the Galaxy S10 will be launched on February 20th, and pricing details have leaked too.

Speaking with sources, Gizmodo UK has revealed several new details regarding the Galaxy S10 family, most notably about when it will be launched. As in years past, a Samsung Unpacked event will take place, this year on February 20th. That’s about a week ahead of MWC 2019. The Galaxy S10 release date will apparently be March 8th according to this report.

This report also reveals potential pricing details regarding the Galaxy S10 family. For the UK, the 5.8-inch flat Galaxy S10 will cost £669 and offer 128GB of storage. The standard Galaxy S10 will offer 128GB or 512GB of storage at £799 and £999 respectively.

Finally, the Galaxy S10+ will offer a 128GB model for £899, 512GB for £1099, and finally, a whopping 1TB model at £1399. Directly translated, that would be over $1,750 USD. That’s probably not what the final price will be in the States, but this is still likely the most expensive phone Samsung has ever produced.

This report further reiterates details we’ve already heard. That includes the use of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, a feature called “Powershare” will let the Galaxy S10 wirelessly charge other devices, similar to what the Mate 20 Pro can do.

