9to5Toys Last Call: LG G7 ThinQ $395, Anker Accessory Sale from $9.50, Insteon Smart Switch $40, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Score the Motorola Moto G5S Plus bundled with a $40 Cricket Wireless Kit at $158 ($300 value)
- Wrap your Apple Watch in a new leather band for just $6 shipped
- Timbuk2’s Authority MacBook Backpack drops to $89 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $129)
- Score offseason savings on the smartphone-controlled Rachio Sprinkler System $140 (Reg. $180)
- Lexar’s Professional microSDXC 256GB Card sports 150MBps transfer speeds at $180 (30% off)
- Keep your iPhone pocketed while driving w/ Garmin’s 7-inch GPS for $99 (Refurb, Orig. $250)
- Track your sleep, heart rate, calories and more with the Motiv Ring at $160 shipped (20% off)
- Home networking deals: TP-Link 8-Port Switch $18 (40% off), UniFi 24-Port Switch $350, more from $16
- Amazon is now bundling its new Alexa Voice Remote with $40 Fire TV Stick
- Monoprice offers 10 of its 1-ft. Cat6A Ethernet cables for $5, or 10 of its 5-ft. Cat6A cables for $10
- AUKEY’s Sound Bar can be wall-mounted or used as tower speakers: $85 (Reg. $110), more
- Running out of space in your garage? Keter’s 6′ x 3′ Storage Shed can help for $365 (Reg. $430)
- This Ultra-Light Corded Rocket Stick Vacuum is $70 today only (Refurb, Reg. up to $150) + more
- This 50-inch RCA 4K Smart TV will help you relax on the weekend: $240 shipped (Reg. $300+)
- Nomad’s new Natural Leather Collection offers bright Apple Watch bands and an AirPods case
- Target launches new women’s swimwear line that’s perfect for spring break w/ prices under $50
- This budget-friendly $24 action camera packs 1080p recording, 30m waterproofing, & more
- Save up to 67% on Guardians of the Galaxy digital comics and more from $1 at Comixology
- Go retro with Hyperkin’s Xbox Classic Pack for Xbox One X, now $68 at Amazon (Reg. $85)
- Save 20% on Amazon’s best-selling coffee grinder from KRUPS, now $11 Prime shipped
- MyProtein takes up to 45% off fitness supplements: 11-lbs. Impact Whey $49.50 or less, more
- Modern day Pinkerton agents suing Take-Two over Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar fights back
- Score men’s sunglasses from Nike, PUMA & more from $30 in Hautelook’s Sport Sale
- Pick up UNO Minecraft for just $6 shipped via Amazon
- Get motivated to run with ASICS shoes & apparel from just $40 in Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale
- Microsoft’s Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle is down to just $200 today (Reg. $300), more
- This Proctor 34 oz. Electric Juicer is great for cooking & making lemonade at $10 (Reg. up to $20)
- Grab these Jurassic World figures at Amazon all-time lows from $11 shipped (Up to 25% off)
- These solar lights are perfect for your backyard or landscaping from $12 shipped
- Digital Xbox games from $1.50: Just Cause 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider, more (Live Gold only)
- Get over 1000 WordPress themes and plugins with Storeshock for $59
- UNIQLO’s KAWS x Sesame Street Plush Toys are now 50% off, bring home Big Bird & more for $20
- Ralph Lauren updates your wardrobe with 30% off full-priced items + an extra 40% off clearance
LG’s notched G7 ThinQ Android Smartphone hits $395 in unlocked condition (Reg. $650+)
This week’s Anker sale at Amazon includes desktop chargers, audio, Lightning cables and more
Expand your Alexa-enabled smart home w/ Insteon’s $40 In-Wall Dimmer Switch (Reg. $55)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Great Soundtracks from $7, 4K sale, $1 rental, more
Apple Watch Series 3 still gets the job done from $229 in various styles
Apple’s official leather iPhone X folio case is on sale for $50 (Reg. $80)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sonos Beam with AirPlay 2 gets nearly 20% discount to $319
- Sling TV launches a new guest account for Roku users to browse and use its service
- Nike’s self-lacing Adapt BB basketball shoes feature iPhone control, customizable LEDs
- Kano teams up with Disney for a Star Wars-themed coding kit due out later this year
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10050mAh Portable Power Bank $18 shipped, more
- Kodak’s PIXPRO Action Cam captures 360-degree videos and stills at $75 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Bring Gigabit Ethernet to your Mac with these adapters: USB 3.0 $11 or two USB-C for $10
- Amazon’s 1-day Cuisinart Cast Iron sale delivers deals on cookware, more from $55
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $20, Red Dead Redemption 2 + $10 Xbox GC $55, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pocket Yoga, New Pixels, more
- Samsonite’s MLK Day Sale takes up to 50% off select luggage & accessories from $60
- Huge discount on Fanatics Gift Cards today: $50 for just $37 w/ free email delivery + more
- Save big on Ryobi’s top-rated electric outdoor tools at Home Depot, deals from $50
- This $370 Fender PM-TE Travel Acoustic-Electric Guitar is $330 off, today only at Guitar Center
- Find vitamins, probiotics, and gummies from $12 shipped in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- This Lodge 8″ Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet can be yours for only $10 today (Reg. $15+), more
- The North Face, Columbia & more at up to 75% off during Sierra Trading Post’s Winter Clearance
- Korg unveils minilogue XD synth w/ digital FX engine + new entries in the Volca pocket lineup
- Jos. A. Bank’s 2-Day Clearance Event offers hundreds of deals from just $15
- Find adidas shoes, apparel & accessories at an extra 20% off, from $14 + free shipping
- Tory Burch’s Winter Sale takes an extra 30% off already-discounted items + free shipping
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 15, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Best MacBook and MacBook Pro stands, docks and more for 2019
Here are the best Super Bowl TVs from $200: 4K, smart, budget-friendly, more
The best baby carriers, slings, and wraps parents can buy in 2019 from $70
- Sony now supporting Rocket League cross-play between PS4, Switch, Xbox One and PC gamers
- Nintendo Switch Online may be getting 22 SNES titles including Mario Kart + Zelda
- Amazon’s IMDb announces new Freedive streaming service with ad-supported content
- 9to5Toys Best of CES 2019 Awards
- J.Crew’s Home Line is full of timeless & cozy pieces to refresh your space from $8
- Ecovacs’ latest robot uses AI to inch us closer to a fully automated vacuum experience
- Tivoli Audio launches its first truly wireless earbuds, at an AirPod-competing price of $130
- The Cybic Legend is a beautiful bike with Alexa, 3G connectivity, and a touchscreen
- Crate & Barrel releases iconic canvas prints of The Beatles, bring one home from $199
- IK launches new iKlip 3 iPad mic stand mount + options for video producers, more
- Vava shakes up the market with a new 4K HDR short-throw projector for $3,500
- LEGO shares new details on its sustainable Plants from Plants bricks, teases Creator Expert set
- Lenovo’s Yoga A940 AiO is over $1,000 less than Microsoft’s Surface Studio w/ similar features
- HP’s insane Omen 65-inch 4K gaming display sports NVIDIA Shield functionality, more
- Zelda II for NES comes to Switch Online this month + Yoshi footage/release dates, more
- BMW & The North Face built a lightweight camper concept to showcase at CES 2019
- New Year, New Organization: our favorite planners for 2019 will help you stay on track
- Audio-Technica expands its QuietPoint headphones lineup w/ new Bose competitors, more
- SiliconDust launches new HDHomeRun Scribe Duo, its first tuner with built-in DVR, more
- Sony announces five new Extra Bass Bluetooth Speakers focused on partying and outdoor use
- Powercast’s Joy-Con grips charge without a cable or mat and offer 38 hours of gameplay
- Goal Zero expands its lineup of power solutions with Yeti Tank and Link, more at CES 2019
- Alienware announces a 240Hz laptop w/ OLED option & 55” OLED gaming monitor at CES 2019
- Grovemade’s new Apple Watch dock is a minimalist home for your wearable
- Samson brings its new $100 Satellite USB/iOS Broadcast Microphone to CES 2019
- Kangaroo expands its home security system with low-cost smoke alarm and more
- Whirlpool unveils smart countertop oven w/ Alexa + more intelligent home appliances at CES
- Panasonic unveils “World’s Most Cinematic TV” with professional-grade color accuracy
- Lenovo bolsters its lineup of PC gaming peripherals with new UltraWide monitors, more at CES
- Anker celebrates CES with its newest accessories on sale from $12 shipped