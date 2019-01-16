Slack is getting a new logo for the sake of cohesiveness

Slack has announced today that it is completely revamping its logo. The very popular team collaboration and communications app (most-known for its workplace use cases) says in a blog post today that the change is not simply for sake of change, but rather a functional improvement…

The company notes a couple problems with the old logo. The company found that the complicated 11-color logo just didn’t work too well on any color but white. That cause plenty of issues by itself, but the most notable was that Slack found itself needing to use different versions of it across various platforms.

From the blog post:

It was also extremely easy to get wrong. It was 11 different colors—and if placed on any color other than white, or at the wrong angle (instead of the precisely prescribed 18º rotation), or with the colors tweaked wrong, it looked terrible. It pained us. We developed different versions of the logo to compensate, which worked well for different purposes. But that meant that every app button looked different, and each one in turn was different from the logo.

As you can see, with this new logo, the company can maintain cohesiveness everywhere the logo appears. It also appears that the typeface Slack is using where its wordmark appears is also getting a bit of an overhaul — moving toward a bolder look that’s been getting more popular lately. Here’s the before and after.

Slack says this is just the beginning of a broader revamp of its look in general:

Over the next few months, you’ll see all the other visuals around Slack aligning around this new direction: on the website, in advertising, and in some places in the product (though not in a way that will keep you from the important business of getting things done, of course).

We’re already seeing the new Slack logo in the latest Slack beta from the Google Play Store: