Sony’s Android TVs are now picking up Android Oreo update w/ new interface and bug fixes

Sony is one of the biggest names in Android TV with quite a few different models running on top of Google’s platform. Now, several months after it started hitting some other big names, two dozen of Sony’s Android TV are getting Oreo.

Detailed on Sony’s support pages, Android Oreo is now in the process of rolling out to over 20 different models. This doesn’t include every TV the company has made on Google’s platform, but it does cover most models released between 2016 and 2018.

Of course, Android Pie for Android TV was announced back at Google I/O, but it’s still not launched on any hardware. Even the Nvidia Shield sticks on Oreo. With this update, Sony’s TVs offer better support for Google Assistant, as well as adding a complete redesign of the UI.

The update is rolling out slowly through an OTA update over the coming months, but you can sideload it right now. Sony’s support page has download links for each of the compatible models. The full changelog follows:

Improves general performance of the TV

Prevents an issue where the TV picture becomes dim after the software update

Improves the Home screen menu for better usability

Improves the keyboard design

Improves the Search function using Google Assistant™

Resolves picture quality issues viewing Dolby Vision™ content on Netflix®

Resolves a DTV 1080i flashing issue

Resolves a condition where there is no sound at times when playing the UHD BD movie “Dunkirk”

Resolves a condition where the TV switches from Standby to Semi Standby and switches on any AV Receiver connected via HDMI CEC

Resolves a condition where the TV goes to 8X red LED blinking when starting to play games (HDR content) from the PS4™ Pro gaming console (XBR49X900E, XBR55X900E, XBR65X850E, XBR65X900E, XBR75X850E, XBR75X900E)

Improves performance for Amazon Prime® video playback

Resolves a condition where a short beeping sound is heard when changing channels

Adds support for Dolby Vision content (XBR-65Z9D, XBR75Z9D, XBR-100Z9D, XBR-55A1E, XBR-65A1E, XBR-77A1E, XBR-55X930E, XBR-65X930E, and XBR-75X940E only)

Adds support for the Amazon® Alexa™ app that runs on Amazon Echo™ devices

Resolves an issue where optical digital sound sometimes stops

Resolves an issue where the TV speakers and the sound from the PS4 controller are out of sync

Resolves an issue where frame drops occur and the AV is out of sync when playing 4K HDR 60fps content

Adds support for PIP (Picture-in-Picture) while using an app (watch TV in a small window while using an Android TV™ app)

Adds support for Hybrid Log-Gamma HDR content via HDMI® and USB/Home network

Improves the Settings screen to support changing settings while viewing TV (some exceptions may apply)

Adds support for task-switching (switch between previously used apps and the current app by holding down the HOME button on your remote until the task-switching menu appears)

