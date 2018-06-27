Android Oreo now rolling out to all Nvidia Shield TV owners

After a slight delay, Nvidia is today officially pushing out Android Oreo to all Shield TV owners with Shield Experience 7.0.

The best gifts for Android users

Android Oreo’s rollout to Android TV has been abysmally slow, and Nvidia, shockingly, was one of the culprits for a while. Earlier this year the company revealed it was waiting on developers to update their apps before pushing Oreo and its massive redesign to customers. That finally started a few weeks ago but was put on pause due to a bug.

Now, after a successful release to beta testers, Nvidia is rolling out Oreo to all Shield TV owners. The update arrives as the same Shield Experience 7.0 with the same changelog as before.

Users will quickly notice the brand new, fully redesigned homescreen experience, as well as new app features, improvements to the remote, and much more. If you’re using a Shield TV, head to Settings > About > System Updates to download the latest version.

The full changelog for Shield Experience 7.0 is available on Nvidia’s website.

Great news – SHIELD Upgrade Experience 7.0 is rolling out today for all users. If you don’t receive a push notification, you can manually check for updates under Settings > About > System Updates. Thank you for your patience! https://t.co/ar6VZcMzDY — NVIDIA SHIELD (@nvidiashield) June 27, 2018

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: