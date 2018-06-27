Android Oreo now rolling out to all Nvidia Shield TV owners

- Jun. 27th 2018 10:30 am PT

After a slight delay, Nvidia is today officially pushing out Android Oreo to all Shield TV owners with Shield Experience 7.0.

Android Oreo’s rollout to Android TV has been abysmally slow, and Nvidia, shockingly, was one of the culprits for a while. Earlier this year the company revealed it was waiting on developers to update their apps before pushing Oreo and its massive redesign to customers. That finally started a few weeks ago but was put on pause due to a bug.

Now, after a successful release to beta testers, Nvidia is rolling out Oreo to all Shield TV owners. The update arrives as the same Shield Experience 7.0 with the same changelog as before.

Users will quickly notice the brand new, fully redesigned homescreen experience, as well as new app features, improvements to the remote, and much more. If you’re using a Shield TV, head to Settings > About > System Updates to download the latest version.

The full changelog for Shield Experience 7.0 is available on Nvidia’s website.

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is Google's television interface that runs applications built for the big screen. While it does have native apps, Android TV is also Chromecast enabled for the casting of media
Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo

Google's latest version of Android. While not introducing new UI changes, it does pack with it new APIs and improved notifications.
Nvidia Shield TV

