9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto X4 Smartphone $165, August Smart Lock $100, Bose SoundSport Headphones $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google Assistant Moto X4 Unlocked Smartphone drops to $165 (Reg. $210)
Add August’s smart lock to your door for $100 shipped (Reg. $130)
Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones now down to $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100)
Best Buy 4-day Sale: $250 off MacBook Pro + iPad Pro, Apple Watch $100 off, TVs, much more
Apple Watch Series 4 markdowns start at $385, open-box up to $144 off
Twelve South’s ActionSleeve is an Apple Watch workout companion for $16 shipped
Strap on a leather Apple Watch band for just $5 via Amazon
Buying this pre-paid iPhone 6 is a no-brainer from $70 shipped
Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad can be yours for $252.50 shipped (Reg. $329)
Amazon takes nearly $150 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro, deals from $500
Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is down to $110 shipped (Reg. $159)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney sale from $10, action films $5, more
Save on Anker’s new Liberty Air earbuds, PowerLine cables, more in this Amazon sale
Review: Microsoft Surface Headphones– A solid first attempt
MORE NEW DEALS:
Upgrade to Samsung’s fast 860 EVO 500GB SSD for $67 shipped (Reg. $85)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 6-ft. Braided Nylon USB-C Cable Two-Pack $8, more
- A Blue Yeti Mic + Assassin’s Creed Origins is yours for $80 ($145 value)
- TP-Link’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub was made with portability in mind: $10 shipped (30% off)
- Bring home TP-Link’s OnHub Google Wi-Fi Router + 5-Port Ethernet Switch for $80 ($120 value)
- AmazonBasics’ $82.50 Wall Mount Monitor Stand takes your Mac setup next level
- Olympus unveils OM-D E-M1X mirrorless delivers fast speeds, 4K, more
- Amazon debuts Scout, autonomous package delivery vehicles initially accompanied by an adult
- RolliBot releases the RolliFit Bluetooth Smart Scale for $50
- New Target REDCard holders can enjoy $25 off their next $100 purchase
- HyperX’s $70 Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset offers 7.1-Ch. Virtual Surround Sound (30% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $20, Just Cause 4 $40, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Space Marshals, Nimian Legends, more
- Liven up your journal with 18 colorful fine-point marker pens at only $4 shipped
- Put a brand new stainless steel Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven on the counter for $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dyson’s Ball 2 Upright Vac can handle any surface in your home for $180 (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- Amazon offers kids/adult puzzles from $5.50 shipped: Melissa & Doug, NCAA, Disney, more
- Load up on Vega’s plant-based protein powder in today’s Gold Box from $46.50 (up to 50% off)
- Nordstrom Rack’s Outerwear Event takes up to 75% off The North Face, Cole Haan, more
- Finish Line takes an extra 25% off select styles of Nike, adidas & more from $19
- Clarks is taking an extra 25% off its top styles + free shipping to update your footwear
- The Orvis Extraordinary Outerwear Event offers up to 30% off its best-selling jackets
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 24, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Express launches a new 32-piece spring collection with Olivia Culpo
Nintendo leaves PS4/Xbox in the dust, Switch was the best-selling console in the US last year
Here’s how to get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant fighter for FREE
- Is Audible worth it? Our guide to Amazon’s audiobook service (FREE 30-day trial)
- Sony puts new beagle Aibo breed up for adoption with plans to teach new home security tricks
- AOC launches two curved 1440p gaming monitors w/ G-SYNC & FreeSync, up to 165Hz, more
- The best sound bars & audio systems to buy for Super Bowl LIII from $68
- The best men’s winter boots on Amazon from $26 shipped
- Dremel’s latest 3D Printer has a flexible build plate and supports up to 30% faster printing
- IK’s new iRig Micro Amp doubles as an iOS/Mac recording interface w/ software processing
- What is AmazonFresh? Our guide to this Prime member grocery shopping perk
- Teenage Engineering debuts new “poor man’s modular” synth rigs starting from just $149
- LEGO showcases eight upcoming fan-made sets released in partnership with BrickLink
- WD announces the Black SN750 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD with read speeds of up to 3.4GB/s
- Sonos & Ikea will release Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August
- You’ve got to see this custom Nintendo Switch Dock made from an old GameCube
- Akai unveils impressive new standalone Force music making hardware with a price to match
- Want to smell fresh all day long? Here’s our list of the best new men’s cologne for 2019
- Amazon’s small business marketplace saw massive growth in 2018, here’s how to shop safely
- Best Smart Plugs of 2019 for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home
- Echo Dot Diary: Here’s the Alexa-compatible gear I use to automate lighting in my home
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid announced with cross-play on all platforms
- The new Nordstrom Pop-in Shop features over 250 unique travel items from $10
- EA’s open-world Star Wars game now cancelled, smaller-scale project in the works