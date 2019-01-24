Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus prototypes leak showing both devices in all their glory

With time dwindling away before the Samsung Unpacked 2019 event, we are now seeing a steady stream of leaks of two of the biggest devices of the year in the form of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. In this latest leak, we get to see the devices in two of the standard color options – ceramic black and white.

The leak comes courtesy of AllAboutSamsung, where we get a proper glimpse of both devices side-by-side for the first time. Bear in mind that these are supposed prototypes, but are very close to what the final product will be and therefore don’t really leave a great deal of wonder left about what we can look forward to.

We get a nice close up look at what we can expect on both the front and the back of the devices, with the bezels being snipped even further — although not as much as some renders we have seen prior — as that punch hole camera cutout or notch is clearly seen.

Not that this needs to be said, what we are looking at here are the prototypes for the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ and we can instantly see the differences in that punch hole display camera cutout.

Clearly, the S10 Plus has a dual camera notch, whereas the S10 has a solitary dot camera hole which may help you to make your purchase decision if that bigger pill-like shape annoys you.

Around the back, both cameras sport triple camera setups which is nice to see. We expect that the S10 and S10 Plus will have parity at least in the rear camera array whereas on the front the Plus model clearly has an extra lens — likely for depth sensing.

One major inclusion that I think will keep audio fans happy is the inclusion of the headphone port down at the bottom of the device. It’s such a sore point for many, that Samsung is slowly becoming the only champion for the outgoing input port even though we still don’t have a decent replacement. Bluetooth headphone and USB-C are not yet good enough across the board in my opinion.

There is also a downward-firing speaker on the opposite side of the headphone port, disappointing but not a massive problem as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has shown that the downward-firing speaker and earpiece can work well in tandem for clear audio.

The colors we get to see are the supposed ceramic black and ceramic white, with that off white color looking really striking when catching the light. There are rumors that we will see even more color options for all S10 models come release day.

What are your initial thoughts? Do you like the design, the colors? Let us know in the comments section below.

