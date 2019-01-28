Google I/O 2019 ticket applications run February 21-27 as puzzle remains unsolved

Google announced I/O 2019 via the annual cryptic puzzle last Friday, with Sundar Pichai later confirming that it will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre right next to the Googleplex from May 7-9. The I/O site was updated today for 2019 to note when the ticket application period begins.

The I/O 2019 homepage is still quite basic, and just notes that the developer conference will take place May 7-9, 2019 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Google has also archived the I/O 2018 site, though it is still accessible.

The “Ticket drawing” period begins on Thursday, February 21st and ends Wednesday, February 27th. Like last year, this gives potential attendees the weekend to submit an application on their technological interests. Google will use this form and other factors to determine attendance.

Google has yet to note pricing details for the conference, and did not specify when winners will be announced. In 2018, ticket holders were revealed the day after the submission period closed, while General Admission was $1,150. “Community partners” could score a ticket for $750, while academic admission was $375.

Meanwhile, the page features a link to the unsolved I/O Transmission. This year’s reveal was somewhat spoiled, and it’s not clear if players received free tickets for solving the challenge.

