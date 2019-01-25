Google I/O 2019 festivities kick off with its annual cryptic puzzle

Google I/O 2019 is right around the corner, and just like clockwork, Google is back again with a series of cryptic puzzles that will likely reveal initial details about the event (namely, its dates and location).

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

Not only will we likely get the basic logistical info, but those who are the earliest to solving the puzzle will likely be granted free tickets to the conference — usually worth around $1,000.

Follow along as we work on the puzzle here together, as we did last year...

Update #1: It looks like we need to head to this link to check out the transmission. Based on the video, there appears to be 11 clues in total…