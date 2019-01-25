Google I/O 2019 will be held May 7-9 at its usual Shoreline venue in Mountain View

For the fourth time since 2016, Google I/O will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California this year. Google I/O 2019 will take place May 7-9, if strings of code part of the Google I/O 2019 puzzle are to be believed (they are).

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

It usually takes a little longer for the annual I/O puzzle to be solved, but one Twitter user seems to have been able to make their way around having to actually solve it. We’ll still be tracking the various clues and solutions to the puzzle, however, as those who solve it legitimately are still likely in store for a free ticket!